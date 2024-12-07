Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Donald Shaw, David Moore

The final Federal Election Commission reports for the 2024 elections are in, and we now have a fuller accounting of how much Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, spent to help elect Donald Trump.

Musk donated at least $264 million since July of this year to super PACs that spent money backing Donald Trump’s election, according to FEC filings, including the just-filed post-general reports covering the period from Oct. 17 through Nov. 25.

During the post-general period, Musk put an additional $119.9 million into the America PAC super PAC that he created in May, the just-released FEC records show. Most of that money—$79.2 million—was given directly by Musk, while the remainder—$40.8 million—was given by United States of America Inc., a Musk-formed company that was the name on the checks given out to the winners of his staged petition lottery. The FEC filing specifies that the United States of America Inc. money is attributable to Musk. It brings his total given to the group to $238,523,078.25.

