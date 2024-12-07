Elon Musk Spent Over a Quarter Billion to Elect Trump
Musk gave nearly $120 million to his pro-Trump America PAC in the final weeks of the campaign, according to a new FEC filing
Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams
The final Federal Election Commission reports for the 2024 elections are in, and we now have a fuller accounting of how much Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, spent to help elect Donald Trump.
Musk donated at least $264 million since July of this year to super PACs that spent money backing Donald Trump’s election, according to FEC filings, including the just-filed post-general reports covering the period from Oct. 17 through Nov. 25.
During the post-general period, Musk put an additional $119.9 million into the America PAC super PAC that he created in May, the just-released FEC records show. Most of that money—$79.2 million—was given directly by Musk, while the remainder—$40.8 million—was given by United States of America Inc., a Musk-formed company that was the name on the checks given out to the winners of his staged petition lottery. The FEC filing specifies that the United States of America Inc. money is attributable to Musk. It brings his total given to the group to $238,523,078.25.
Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation!
Celebrate the season with special discounts:
20% off from December 5th-8th with the code Liberty20
15% off from December 9th-12th with the code Liberty15
10% off from December 13th until Christmas with the code Liberty10
Shop for unique books and gifts now at Government-Scam.com/store and make this holiday season extra special!
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When u are a government contractor, one must invest in marketing. In the advent techno business ventures of robots and communications,one doesn;t have to worry about consiumer discretion. To get DOGE going, he knew the mark-us sheeple!