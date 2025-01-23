By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com

Elon Musk used his 'First Buddy' privileges to sit in with Donald Trump in the Oval Office as the president pardoned Ross Ulbricht Tuesday, while revealing a man known as 'Bitcoin Jesus' could be next.

Ulbricht, 40, was arrested in 2013 because the dark website he founded facilitated the sale of illicit drugs using cryptocurrency.

'I was honored to be in the Oval Office tonight when @POTUS signed this,' the Tesla founder wrote on X in response to the pardon.

In early 2015 Ulbricht was sentenced to two life terms in prison plus 40 years for drug trafficking, conspiracy to commit money laundering and computer hacking, operating under the pseudonym 'Dread Pirate Roberts.'

Trump granted an unconditional pardon to Ulbricht, the creator of the notorious dark web page Silk Road, in honor of the 'Libertarian Movement,' while slamming the 'scum' who prosecuted him.

Though the president has been clear that his pal 'will never be president,' Musk - the chair of the Department of Government Efficiency - made clear that he was in the room with Trump when he put pen to paper on the pardon.

Musk appears to be trying to use his influence on Trump while he's in the room, as Ian Miles Cheong replied to him asking for clemency for the so-called 'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver.

'It’s Roger Ver’s turn. End the lawfare,' Cheong wrote to Musk.

'That’s up to the President, but I have asked whether this is possible,' Musk responded.

Ver, who allegedly raked in millions of dollars selling his stash of Bitcoin, was arrested in Spain last April for fraud charges and ducking capital gains taxes.

The Department of Justice's indictment claims California-born Ver didn't report the capital gains he made from selling tens of thousands of bitcoins in 2017, allegedly netting him $240 million and losing the US Treasury $48 million in tax money.

Ver, 45, calls himself 'Bitcoin Jesus,' and his high-flying social media pages makes clear why he bestowed himself the self-righteous nickname.

He bolted Silicon Valley for the Caribbean island of St. Kitts and Nevis, allegedly obtaining citizenship there on February 4, 2014. Shortly after, Ver supposedly renounced his citizenship in a process called expatriation.

Expatriated individuals, even though they aren't citizens anymore, are required under U.S. law to file tax returns that report capital gains from the sale of 'world-wide assets', including sales of bitcoins, and to report the fair market value of any and all assets that are still in one's possession.

The indictment says that Ver, if expatriated, was required to pay what's called an 'exit tax' on any capital gains.

Ver and his companies allegedly owned 131,000 bitcoins - then worth $871 each - by February 4, 2014, the day he underwent expatriation, according to the indictment.

His companies purportedly owned 73,000 bitcoins, around 55 percent of his total holdings.

Where Ver began to go wrong, according to the indictment, is when he hired a law firm and an appraiser to assist with the tax issues related to him renouncing his US citizenship.

Ver allegedly 'provided false or misleading information to the law firm and appraiser that concealed the true number of bitcoins he and his companies owned.'

The indictment claims that based on what Ver told them, the firm filed false tax returns undervaluing the two companies' bitcoin holdings, while also not reporting that Ver owned bitcoin personally.

Three years later, the indictment accuses Ver of selling tens of thousands of his companies' bitcoin holdings on crypto exchanges, making him $240 million in cash.

'Even though Ver was not then a U.S. citizen, he was still legally required to report to the IRS and pay tax on certain distributions such as dividends from MemoryDealers and Agilestar, which were U.S. corporations,' the indictment read.

After the alleged sale, the indictment accuses Ver of concealing it from his accountant, which led to his 2017 income tax return not reporting the massive bitcoin sale.

Ver owes the IRS $48 million, according to the indictment.

