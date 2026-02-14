Breads are seen in a Kroger supermarket, in Atlanta on Oct. 14, 2022. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

by Troy Myers

A Florida Department of Health study found elevated levels of glyphosate, an herbicide used in agricultural production and considered to pose potential health risks to humans in long-term exposure, in popular bread products sold across the country.

The study, released on Feb. 5, is part of a wider initiative by Gov. Ron DeSantis called Healthy Florida First, which earlier this year revealed elevated levels of heavy metals in baby formula products and arsenic in popular candies.

In its latest report, the Florida Department of Health tested for herbicides, including glyphosate, in eight bread products from five national brands: Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder Bread, Sara Lee, and Pepperidge Farm.

“Glyphosate is a weed killer,“ Florida’s first lady, Casey DeSantis, said at a news conference on Feb. 5. ”It’s the main ingredient you find in Roundup. It’s designed to kill plants. It is not meant to be eaten.”

Excess exposure to glyphosate can cause abdominal cramps, difficulty breathing, comas, dizziness, low blood pressure, kidney failure, and other effects, according to the University of Florida Health.

The Environmental Protection Agency has established tolerances for the safe use of glyphosate on a range of human and animal crops, ranging from 0.1 parts per million to 400 parts per million.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo also spoke at the Feb. 5 news conference. He said glyphosate exposure “doesn’t seem to have a safe level.”

Glyphosate levels were measured in parts per billion (ppb) in the Florida study.

Sara Lee’s honey wheat bread returned the highest detectable levels of the pesticide in the study, at 191.04 ppb. However, the brand’s Artesano white bread had levels below the method detection limit, along with Pepperidge Farm’s Farmhouse Hearty white bread.

Nature’s Own Butterbread had the second-highest level of glyphosate, at 190.23 ppb. The brand’s Perfectly Crafted white bread had 132.34 ppb.

Wonder Bread’s Classic White loaf returned a reading of 173.19 ppb.

Dave’s Killer Bread had two of its products tested, its White Bread Done Right loaf and its 21 Whole Grains and Seeds loaf, which revealed glyphosate levels of 11.85 ppb and 10.38 ppb, respectively.

“The labels on glyphosate-based pesticides clearly warn that the chemicals are harmful and must be kept out of reach of children,” Florida’s first lady said. “They include emergency instructions for accidental exposure and make clear these products are not meant for people to touch, not meant for it to be in the food, and certainly not meant to be consumed.”

In the earlier Healthy Florida First study released on Jan. 9, the Florida Department of Health found that 16 out of 24 commonly used infant formula products contained heavy metals—arsenic, mercury, cadmium, and lead—beyond permissible limits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a February 2024 report that exposure to lead and other heavy metals can seriously harm infants.

In another study released on Jan. 26 on popular candies, more than 20 brands were found to have toxic levels of arsenic, which can increase risks of lung, skin, kidney, and bladder cancers.

The Florida Department of Health said that under the leadership of DeSantis and the first lady, the agency will continue releasing test results on food products.

Through the Healthy Florida First initiative, DeSantis said, he aims to protect consumers and empower families to make healthier choices.

Sara Lee’s parent company, Bimbo Bakeries USA, emailed The Epoch Times a statement saying that it uses high-quality, safe ingredients.

“Glyphosate is a commonly used herbicide in agriculture and not added during the baking of Sara Lee bread,” the statement reads. “Any trace residues detected are a result of the farming process and are well below the safety threshold determined by federal regulations.”

Nature’s Own parent company Flower Foods, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder Bread, and Pepperidge Farm did not respond to requests for comment.

