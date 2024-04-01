by Climate Depot and Gateway Punditt

The Advanced Clean Cars II rule is being adopted by eight states that include California, Rhode Island, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington. The new rule specifies that only zero-emission vehicles, which include electric vehicles (EV) and certain plug-in hybrids, can be sold beginning with the 2035 model year. Delaware and Colorado finalized rules that require 82% of all new cars to be zero emission vehicles by 2032. New Mexico announced that it will set its own annual targets for the sale of zero-emission vehicles.

The Biden regime and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), finalized a slate of economically crippling environmental regulations curbing gas-powered vehicle tailpipe emissions to begin with the model year 2027 vehicles.

Marc Morano of the Climate Depot says that there is a profound lack of demand for EVs as only 6% to 7% of the American public were interested in buying EVs, and most have already purchased them. Every major automaker is pushing back against manufacturing EVs.

Unsurprisingly, California was the first to adopt the rule. They want to have 35% of new vehicle sales emit zero emissions in two years and are raising that goal to a whopping 68% by 2030.

As the California Air Resources Board notes, the rule restructures the Golden State’s “growing zero-emission vehicle market and robust motor vehicle emission control rules and augments them to meet more aggressive tailpipe emissions standards and ramp up to 100% zero-emission vehicles.”

Rhode Island was the most recent state to join the list of states pledging to ban the sale of gas-powered cars.

The Mail notes that other states have adopted versions of the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, but have not yet pledged to wipe out gas-powered cars entirely by 2035.

Delaware and Colorado, for example, last year finalized rules that require 82 percent of all new cars to be zero emission vehicles by 2032. New Mexico announced last July that it will set its own annual targets for the sale of zero-emission vehicles. But none of these states have endorsed the 2035 ban.

The Gateway Pundit previously revealed the Biden regime, in a joint announcement with the White House and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), finalized a slate of economically crippling environmental regulations curbing gas-powered vehicle tailpipe emissions. These rules were ostensibly in response to greenhouse gas emissions and “climate change.”

Automakers will be forced to rapidly curb the emissions of greenhouse gases, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter from new passenger cars, light trucks, and larger pickups and vans, beginning with the model year 2027 vehicles.

