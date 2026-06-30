The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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TomNearBoston's avatar
TomNearBoston
4h

Right or wrong, I always think about how to wake up normies.

Perhaps share this piece with a TDS victim, with the comment "see?! Effing Hegseth doesn't believe in science!"

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