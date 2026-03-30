by John C.A. Manley

Blazing Reader,

On March 9, Dutch attorney Peter Stassen told the Amsterdam Court of Appeal that the COVID-19 vaccination program has resulted in “the largest genocide of the world’s population ever.”

Here in the Netherlands, the court case against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (among other genocidal individuals) is still moving through the pre-trial procedures — with Stassen appealing for the right to present testimonies from experts exposing large-scale deception, harm and deaths in relation to the COVID-19 measures and narrative.

Stassen bravely told the court (in Dutch) that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are a “military biological weapon system” and that “COVID-19 was not a public health incident, but a covert global military operation.”

He even went as far as to call the COVID-19 operation a “satanic mind-bending system” run by bankers who are “creating money out of thin air and lending it to governments at interest, which is paid by the taxpayers.”

On April 9, the Dutch court will decide whether Stassen can present his expert witnesses (which include Sasha Latypova, Dr. Joseph Sansone, Dr. Mike Yeadon, Katherine Watt, and Catherine Austin Fitts) — after which the main trial of Gates and his ghoulish company begins sometime between May and October.

“These experts should have been embraced because they love the truth,” Stassen told the judges, referring to them as “children of God,” and the defendants as the “children of the Devil” (citing the Epstein Files as confirmation of their satanic allegiances).

Even if Stassen’s trial does nothing to change the narrative at any official level, it’s helping shift the consciousness and awareness of the people, who ultimately have more power (if they’d stop giving it away) than any government, medical mafia or shadowy bankster cartel.

You can hear an English translation of highlights of Stassen’s historical statements from British CoviLeaks activist, Fiona Rosa Diamond:

Link Video here

You can watch it on Rumble and X, with the full hearing available in Dutch (with subtitles) an YouTube.

This pre-trial hearing is being ignored by the media (for the moment, at least), and for good reason — they are as complicit in the harm and death caused by the COVID-19 operation. Why would the BBC, the New York Times or the CBC want to bring any attention to their “mind-bending” crimes?

As Stassen says, the evidence is on our side. All Gates and Bourla have is their mind-bending “safe and effective” mantra, which should have no sway in a court of law. Sadly, though, justice flows downstream from culture. So, please help shift the culture away from apathy and denial by sharing this video and email with as many people as you can.

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