Etienne Note: Great new tune/video by Greg Reese bringing Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs) into wider prominence. My thesis is that Elon Musk is DARPA's boy who takes technologies developed on the taxpayer nickel for the military and then privatizes the profits for organized crime "government" insiders. The Boring Company, which is commercializing the technology used to create these DUMBs is one example, TESLA was probably battery technology, SpaceX is military/NASA launch technologies for military and intelligence satellites where they are, essentially, the companies ONLY customers, Starlink is a military communications system that they allow the public to use so they can be tracked and traced with it while making billions for themselves, Neuralink is for augmented soldiers controlling weapons systems and, ultimately, remote controlling human beings and deactivating/intellectually neutering the troublesome ones, etc. Kick that around as you watch the tunneling machines in this video and realize who Musk's likely #1 Boring Company customer is even if the revenue isn't getting reported cause its off-budget black programs...

by Greg Reese

Watch Video...

