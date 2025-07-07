by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Story at-a-glance

Even moderate alcohol drinking increases your risk for vascular brain lesions by 60% compared to non-drinkers, challenging long-held beliefs about safe consumption levels

Heavy drinkers have a 133% higher chance of developing brain lesions and 41% chance of getting tau tangles linked to Alzheimer's. Their life expectancy is also 13 years shorter compared to non-drinkers

A study of 313,958 participants concluded there is no safe level of alcohol consumption for brain health, with genetic analysis confirming that increased dementia risk correlates with alcohol intake

Former heavy drinkers showed lasting brain damage despite quitting, including smaller brain mass and lower cognitive function, indicating alcohol's effects are cumulative

Recommendations include eliminating alcohol completely, addressing the root causes of drinking, joining support groups and educating yourself about the effects of alcohol

Do you enjoy alcoholic drinks every now and then? While it's commonly believed that moderate drinking is fine,1 the truth is that alcohol, in any amount, ravages your body. Previous research has shown that it increases your risk for premature death and cancer. Now, there's a growing body of evidence showing that it also damages your brain, leading to dementia.

Any Intake of Alcohol Raises Your Risk for Brain Damage

A study published in Neurology explored how alcohol consumption affects the brain over time, particularly in older adults.2,3 Researchers, based in Brazil, examined brain autopsies from 1,781 people who have an average age of 75 years old at death. Then, they compared those findings to how much alcohol each person drank throughout life as reported by family members. Here's what they found:

•Defining the parameters of the study — The participants were split into four groups — those who never drank, moderate drinkers (up to seven drinks per week), heavy drinkers (eight or more drinks weekly), and former heavy drinkers who had quit.

A single drink was defined as containing 14 grams (g) of alcohol, which is roughly equivalent to 350 milliliters (ml) of beer, 150 ml of wine, or 45 ml of liquor.

•Those who drank regularly had more vascular brain lesions — Among heavy drinkers, 44% had vascular brain lesions. That compares to 40% for those who never drank, and 50% for former heavy drinkers.

Vascular brain lesions are also known as hyaline arteriolosclerosis, which is the thickening and stiffening of the small blood vessels in your brain. These lesions reduce blood flow (thus oxygen delivery) to brain cells, which leads to tissue damage, cognitive dysfunction, and long-term memory problems.

•The presence of lesions persisted even after quitting — Even former drinkers who quit years before death showed lasting damage. That means alcohol's impact on your brain is not only acute, but also cumulative.

•Your lifestyle greatly influences the risk for brain lesions — After adjusting for other health factors like smoking, exercise, and age, heavy drinkers had a 133% higher chance of developing these brain lesions compared to those who never drank.

Former heavy drinkers weren't far behind, with an 89% increased risk. Even moderate drinkers still had a 60% higher risk for brain damage than lifelong abstainers.

•Alcohol increases your risk for dementia — In addition to vascular damage, the researchers also examined another biomarker of brain degeneration called tau tangles. These are abnormal protein clumps that interfere with neuron function and are linked to Alzheimer's disease.

Heavy drinkers had a 41% higher risk of developing tau tangles, while former heavy drinkers had a 31% increased risk compared to those who never consumed alcohol.

•Former heavy drinkers had a significantly lower brain mass ratio — This means this test group's brains were smaller relative to their body size. Shrinking brain mass sets the stage for poor memory, slower thinking, and more difficulty managing daily tasks. Worse yet, this group also scored lower in cognitive function tests.

•Drinking shortens your lifespan — Heavy drinkers died an average of 13 years earlier than those who never drank.

The findings are clear. Even if you feel fine now, and even if your drinking is within what's often defined as "moderate," your brain is likely experiencing asymptomatic injury. These findings debunk the assumption that a beer here or there is harmless.

Further Research Shows That No Alcohol Intake Is Safe for Your Brain

A study published in eClinicalMedicine set out to answer a long-standing hypothesis — does alcohol cause dementia, or are the two loosely associated?4

To answer that, researchers analyzed data from 313,958 United Kingdom (U.K.) participants who currently drank alcohol, all of whom were free of dementia when the study began (2006 to 2010). Over a follow-up period that lasted until 2021, researchers tracked those who developed dementia. They categorized alcohol consumption levels and matched these to genetic profiles designed to estimate lifelong alcohol exposure.

•Genes leaning toward higher alcohol intake were more at risk for dementia — Using individual-level analysis, researchers found that every increase in genetically predicted alcohol consumption pushed dementia risk higher. Interestingly, the strongest effects were seen in women. As noted by the researchers:

"Our analyses found a distinctly more significant association between alcohol consumption and dementia risk among women drinkers … who typically had lower rates of other risk factors, such as smoking, compared to men. For men, the presence of multiple risk factors could mask alcohol's specific effects."5

•The study also invalidated the idea that there's a safe range for drinking — The researchers looked for a non-linear relationship — a curve where low-level drinking might be neutral or even protective, but didn't find one. "Our findings suggested that there was no safe level of alcohol consumption for dementia," the authors wrote.

•The data is clear regarding alcohol consumption — To check their results, the researchers created positive control criteria — a known consequence of alcohol use — such as alcoholic liver disease. Their model showed that people with alcohol-promoting genes had a much higher risk of liver damage.

Then, the researchers used age as a negative control (something alcohol doesn't influence) and found no relationship. These comparisons confirmed that their models were functioning properly, and that the dementia link was genuine — not a statistical coincidence.

Cut Back on Alcohol and Repair the Damage Before It's Too Late

I'll admit that I bought into the many common myths about alcohol. I used to drink alcohol a few times a year, believing that it was relatively harmless — and even beneficial. But after diving into the research further, I've changed my stance.

Now, I don't drink any alcohol at all, and I recommend you do the same. If you're drinking regularly, even a few drinks a week, you are risking your cognition. As noted by the research earlier, there is no safe level of alcohol when it comes to protecting your memory, your ability to think clearly, or your overall brain health. It's time for you to take control of your brain health again, starting with these strategies:

1.Cut your alcohol intake to zero — The most important step is to stop the damage at its source. If you're drinking daily, or even several times weekly, you're actively impairing blood flow to your brain and shrinking the areas responsible for memory and cognition.

If you're not ready to quit completely, start by eliminating weekday drinking or limiting yourself to special occasions. But remember, "moderation" isn't protective like you've been told. That idea has been fully debunked. Your brain is better off without it.

2.Take N-acetylcysteine (NAC) before and after occasional alcohol use — If you are going to drink for an upcoming wedding, holiday, or reunion with friends, NAC is your backup plan. It supports your liver's ability to neutralize acetaldehyde, the toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism that damages DNA.

Take a 200-milligram dose 30 minutes before drinking alongside vitamins B1 and B6, as these nutrients also help reduce the toxic side effects of alcohol. But as mentioned earlier, there's still no substitute for avoiding alcohol completely.

3.Replace alcohol with beverages that nourish you — If alcohol is your way to unwind, reward yourself, or deal with stress, it's time to change your routine. Switch to other drinks, such as teas, freshly homemade juices with pulp, or pure sparkling water with natural flavors added.

4.Rebuild your mitochondria with healthy carbohydrate intake — Alcohol breaks mitochondrial function. To restore it, you need fuel, and that is glucose.

I recommend aiming for 200 to 250 grams of carbs per day, mostly from sources like white rice, fruit juices with pulp, and whole fruits. This gives your body what it needs to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy currency of every cell, especially brain cells. And if you've struggled with brain fog or fatigue before, this shift alone has the power to drastically change your health for the better.

5.Start healing your gut to reduce endotoxin load — Alcohol damages your gut, allowing endotoxins to be produced. Endotoxins are bacterial fragments that leak into your bloodstream and cause inflammation, especially in your brain. To repair your gut, again, stop drinking alcohol. Moreover, add fermented foods into your diet to diversify your gut flora, allowing better crosstalk between your gut and brain.

Strategies for Eliminating Alcohol Consumption

Are you having trouble quitting alcohol? Dr. Brooke Scheller, founder of Functional Sobriety (a nutrition-based program for alcohol reduction) and author of "How to Eat to Change How You Drink," offers several helpful tips:

1.Get curious and educate yourself — Read books, listen to podcasts, and learn about the health impacts of alcohol.

2.Find community support — Scheller runs an online community called the Functional Sobriety Network. There are many other support groups and resources available as well.

3.Examine your social media — Unfollow accounts that glamorize drinking and follow sober influencers instead.

4.Address the root causes — Look at why you drink — stress, social pressure, habit — and find healthier alternatives.

5.Support your body nutritionally — Supplements like L-theanine, L-glutamine, NAC, B-complex vitamins, and milk thistle help with cravings and support detoxification.

6.Stabilize blood sugar — Increasing protein intake and eating regularly helps reduce alcohol cravings.

7.Be open about your choice — Scheller encourages people to simply say they're not drinking for their health if asked.

One of the most powerful shifts Scheller advocates for is changing how you think about alcohol in your life in order to reframe your relationship with drinking:

"Previously, the only people who did quit drinking were people that identified themselves as having a problem or maybe had to quit. And so the first thing I'll say if you're listening and you're interested is you don't have to have a problem to decide that you want to explore this. You don't need to even be that regular of a drinker for you to say, 'You know what? This is something I may want to explore.'"

In other words, choosing not to drink alcohol is a positive, empowering decision for your health and longevity — not a punishment or deprivation.

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.