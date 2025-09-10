by Camus

A stunning testimony from political economist Dr. Toby Rogers, PhD, before the U.S. Senate. He dismantles the official narrative on the autism epidemic with data, evidence, and a powerful personal story.

In 2015, his then-partner's son was diagnosed with autism. As a PhD student at the University of Sydney, he went to the CDC’s website to understand the causes. Trained to read primary sources, he found the CDC’s narrative did not add up.

Genetics? There’s no such thing as a genetic epidemic.

Valproic acid & thalidomide? Largely irrelevant to the U.S. population.

Older parents? The math doesn’t come close to explaining a 32,158% increase since 1970.

He changed his entire doctoral thesis to study the political economy of autism. His groundbreaking work is now among the top 10 most downloaded PhD theses in the history of the University of Sydney.

His findings:

22 studies claiming vaccines don’t cause autism are useless—none have a true unvaccinated control group.

Over $2.3 billion spent on genetic research has found almost nothing because genes don’t cause sudden epidemics.

437 publications on environmental factors (pesticides, pollution, etc.) all ignore vaccines as a possible confounder, rendering their conclusions incomplete.

The critical missing piece? Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed studies. He cites 6 key, suppressed studies that the media ignores:

• The Hepatitis B birth dose increases autism risk (Gallagher & Goodman).

• Preterm birth + vaccination increases neurodevelopmental disability by over 12x.

• Vaccination + no breastfeeding increases risk 12.5x. Vaccination + C-section increases risk 18.7x (Hooker & Miller, 2021).

His conclusion, after a systematic review of 1,000+ studies: "The autism and chronic disease epidemics are primarily caused by toxicants, mostly from vaccines, and about a dozen additional toxicants."

The solution is clear: stop exposing children to these hazards.

The obstacle is political, not scientific. We must summon the will to act.



