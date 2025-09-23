by Dr Sam Bailey

From October the 17th to 19th, 2025 Drs Mark and Sam Bailey will be giving a number of live talks at the Wise Traditions Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. Unexpectedly, the plan was recently put in jeopardy through a nefarious attack against Dr Sam, the details of which will be made public when matters before the courts are settled. However, the travel to the event has been confirmed and for the first time ever, Dr Tom Cowan, Dr Andrew Kaufman and the Drs Bailey will appear alongside one another in the "Virus Deniers Unite Panel"!

The incredible woman making all this happen is the one and only Sally Fallon Morell, the founder of the Weston A. Price Foundation and the author of Nourishing Traditions, the best-selling cookbook that sparked a global movement. Sally also knows all about the problems with germ "theory" and virology which is why she wrote The Contagion Myth with Tom Cowan. Whether its pharmaceuticals, vaccines, herbicides or contamination of our environment, its a safe bet that Sally has spent some time looking into the relevant research.

In this video Sally shares her journey over the decades from English teacher to health and food freedom pioneer after discovering the work of Dr Weston Price. She discusses how dietary choices from pregnancy and infancy shape our dental and general health in ways that most people have failed to recognise. A lot of ground is covered in this interview and you are bound to pick up some new wisdom in your quest for true health...

