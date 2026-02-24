by Tyler Durden

Update (1710ET):

Mexican authorities said 62 people, including civilians and troops, were killed after Mexican Army Special Forces, assisted by U.S. intelligence, carried out a daring raid that decapitated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) by killing its leader, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

Here are the latest casualty figures from the raid and the chaos that followed (courtesy of The New York Times):

Mexican officials said they had arrested 70 people and killed 34 people suspected of being cartel members in the chaos on Sunday, while 25 members of the National Guard were killed. The dead also included a state prosecutor, a security guard, and a civilian, officials said. Local news outlets reported the civilian was a pregnant woman who had been caught in a shootout.

In response, the Mexican government deployed an additional 2,500 troops last night in Jalisco State and neighboring states. Combined with the 7,000 troops already stationed there, over 10,000 troops are now deployed to stop further CJNG attacks.

Earlier, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s Department of Public Safety to boost security operations along the border to “prevent spillover activity“ from Mexico into the U.S.

The Sunday killing of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), by Mexican security forces unleashed coordinated cartel retaliation attacks, driving rapid instability across Guadalajara (Jalisco’s capital) and spilling into high-traffic resort areas, including Puerto Vallarta.

CNN reported that the US provided intelligence support to Mexican Army Special Forces, aided by aircraft and the National Guard’s Immediate Reaction Force, during the operation to capture Oseguera. The operation, however, devolved into a fierce firefight with CJNG operatives and El Mencho that ultimately resulted in his death.

Almost immediately after El Mencho’s death, Guadalajara, Mexico’s third-largest city and the capital of Jalisco State, plunged into instant chaos as CJNG foot soldiers sparked narco-terrorism operations.

This violence spread into popular beach resort towns across Mexico, as gunmen torched retail shops, gas stations, and vehicles, and blockaded highways.

The popular tourist town of Puerto Vallarta was partially set on fire as American visitors watched in horror. The US Embassy issued a “shelter in place” order for the region, and airlines canceled flights to Guadalajara’s international airport amid the chaos.

This military operation in the state of Jalisco casts a negative light on the region, which is scheduled to host four matches of the 2026 soccer World Cup in June.

A key question is whether CJNG can survive. Its future depends on how quickly it appoints a successor; if not, the cartel may fragment as internal power struggles begin.

Two questions:

The first question concerns CJNG’s survivability. It will hinge on how quickly the group can appoint a successor; if it fails to do so, the cartel could splinter as internal power struggles intensify.

A second question is whether Mexico’s military can sustain a multi-front fight, as it now faces both CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel.

“This is undoubtedly the most important blow that has been dealt to drug trafficking in Mexico since drug trafficking existed in Mexico,” Eduardo Guerrero, a former Mexican security official and cartel expert, told the New York Times.

“Never in Mexico has there been an organization with the presence, territorial control or political penetration that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has,” Guerrero added. “The cartels we had in Mexico were more regional in nature.”

On Sunday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X that the US provided “support to the Mexican government” to assist in the operation against CJNG.

“Last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, because that’s exactly what it is. In this operation, three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested,” Leavitt said.

She noted, “President Trump has been very clear: the United States will ensure narcoterrorists sending deadly drugs to our homeland are forced to face the wrath of justice they have long deserved.”

El Mencho’s death could elevate near-term spillover risks into the U.S., especially given the Biden-Harris regime’s years of facilitating an illegal alien invasion on the Homeland.

The Trump administration has sought to address the national-security fallout by ramping up deportation operations, but legal challenges from unhinged left-wing judges have complicated efforts.

