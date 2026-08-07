The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Riff's avatar
Riff
3h

Which will, like all the Ring cameras, and car cams, these corporate drones will suck up as much data as they can to sell it to the government and other corporations.

Reply
Share
Denise's avatar
Denise
4hEdited

What on Earth could go wrong with that? Let’s see…drones crashing into one another and falling outta the sky? Drones crashing into other objects and falling onto someone’s head? A drone causing an auto accident? Hitting a bird perhaps? Dropping your hot food onto someone’s head? WTH?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture