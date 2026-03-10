by Christopher Cook

It’s #MemeMonday, but we’re going to mix things up today. Instead of memes (pictures with important messages), we will post some charts with another important message:

The whole notion of anthropogenic ‘climate change’ is complete garbage.

It’s a hoax. A scam. A grift. A racket.

It is designed to criminalize your very existence.

It is designed to warm us up (get it?) to being crammed into 15-minute cities. Ultimately, it will be used to justify reducing the human population.

And that won’t end well.

I don’t write about this subject often, but the climate change scam is one of the things taking place in Clownworld that makes me the angriest.

CO2 is not a problem:

Warming coincides with human flourishing:

We’re getting colder, not warmer:

And we are in a very cold period right now, vis-à-vis the rest of Earth’s history:

Continue reading...

Get a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century for FREE

As part of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Tribute to Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek, in cooperation with the Mises Institute and the US Justice Charitable Foundation who provided free copies, the Art of Liberty Foundation is helping promote and distribute the book to anyone who “Goes Paid” as an annual member on Substack OR makes a purchase at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, the PDF of Hayek for the 21st Century and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many PLUS everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.