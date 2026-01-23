By Brendan Cole and John Feng

President Donald Trump has touted a “massive” naval force was on its way to Iran in a warning to the Islamic Republic’s rulers, who are facing their biggest protests for years.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Thursday “we have an armada. We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it.”

Newsweek has contacted the Iranian foreign ministry for comment.

Why It Matters

Trump’s comment is another warning to the ruling regime in Tehran following threats of U.S. intervention if it continued with its violent crackdown on protests which have been ongoing since December 28.

The U.S. is reportedly beefing up its military presence in the Middle East, including by deploying the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other vessels. Trump’s comments will add to tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Institute for the Study of War said in its analysis Thursday: “The Iranian regime is trying to downplay the scale of its brutal crackdown on the protests, despite implicitly admitting its crackdown has been the deadliest in Iran’s modern history.”

What To Know

Trump referred to Iran when he was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he departed from the World International Forum on Thursday. Trump said that there was a massive fleet heading to the Middle East and that he would rather not have to call upon to use, adding that “we’re watching them very closely.”

There have been reports of the U.S. increasing its military presence including by deploying the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which has over 90 multi-role fighter jets, helicopters, and reconnaissance aircraft, and is accompanied by navy destroyers.

Trump has issued warnings about the demonstrations which have rocked Iran, which started over the state of the economy (primarily high inflation) and have morphed into anger at the ruling regime.

Activist sources have said more than 4,500 demonstrators have been confirmed dead while Iranian authorities have put the official death toll at 3,117 people, including security forces, prompting Trump to warn of a U.S intervention if the violence continued. Trump reiterated that he prefers to avoid conflict, saying, “I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely.”

What People Are Saying

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday: “We have a massive fleet heading in that direction ... maybe we won’t have to use it ... we have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case, we have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we’ll see what happens.”

What Happens Next

US officials told Reuters the USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers were expected to arrive in the Middle East in the coming days. The U.S. was also looking to deploy additional air defense systems to protect American bases in the region from retaliatory Iranian strikes.

Meanwhile, Trump he was open to negotiations, but planned 25 percent tariffs on countries trading with the country would come into effect soon. He has said in Davos "Iran does want to talk, and we'll talk."

