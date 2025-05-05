The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

What's going to be interesting, is when these chip developers finally realize that network singularity was achieved a couple of decades ago, and the AI is controlling/influencing their minds (now that they are infected with Chemtrail and C19 injection quantum nanotech antennas).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture