Wexner and Epstein, video screenshot

by James Li, Ro Khanna, et al.

Representative Thomas Massie pressured the Justice Department (DOJ) to unredact billionaire and former Victoria Secret CEO Les Wexner’s name in the Epstein files. The DOJ has been caught redacting the names of rich, famous and powerful people instead, in violation of federal law. And FBI director Kash Patel testified to Congress that his agency had no evidence of other sex traffickers and may have committed perjury.

Massie said that the DOJ revealed that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem was the recipient of an email from Epstein who told Sulayem that he “loved the torture video.”

Internet sleuths also revealed email conversations between Epstein and other individuals, including Susan Hamblin, Peggy Siegal, Eva Dubin and Tom Pritzker, in some of the darkest exchanges about child rape, human trafficking and murder. This is just a sample – there are many more.

Congressman Ro Khanna unveiled the names of 6 more powerful men who were redacted in the Epstein Files:

Salvatore Nuara

Zurab Mikeladze

Leonic Leonov

Nicola Caputo

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem

Leslie Wexner

Thomas Massie said that the DOJ revealed that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, sent the torture video to Epstein. Sulayem is the Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, which handles about 10% of global container trade through its extensive logistics and port operations. Here is the email that contains Epstein’s comment: “where are you? are you ok, I loved the torture video”:

Thomas Massie revealed that the author who wrote an email to Epstein on March 11, 2014 that read: “Thank you for a fun night. Your littlest girl was a little naughty,” was a woman. Many are calling for her name to be revealed.

Internet sleuths propose that the author of an Epstein email conversation from 2012 was Susan Hamblin, even though her name was redacted. She allegedly wrote to Epstein: “I give you permission to kiill him. He is apperently with Olga. He lied to you. He lied to me.” James Li reported that she is a financial advisor and the founder of a defunct adoption agency named Kids2Families.

Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal wrote an email to Epstein on December 18, 2009 from an airplane headed to Amsterdam and then to Africa that read: “Can bring a little baby back for you…or two. Boys or girls? So Madonna.”

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Peggy Siegal, one of Hollywood’s most powerful publicists, told Epstein “can bring a little baby back for you…or two. Boys or girls? So madonna.”



An email sent to Epstein on August 14, 2010 is from Eva Dubin, a Swedish physician, former model, and beauty pageant titleholder who founded the Dubin Breast Center at the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. She dated Epstein the 1980s and testified on behalf of Ghislaine Maxwell in 2021, per the NY Times.

She invited Epstein over to visit her and added that her daughter Celine, who was 15 at the time, would have 5 of her friends over at the same time.

“Come and visit next week. Celina will have 5 friends over.”



This was Eva Dubin in 2010 to Jeffery Epstein. She was talking about her own 15 year old daughter.



Tom Pritzker of the wealthy Zionist Pritzker family was identified as the author of an email sent to Epstein on June 6, 2011 that read: ““I am in a remote valley in Afghanistan. (It’s my birthday wish). With boys with toys”.

Tom Pritzker to Epstein –



“I am in a remote valley in Afghanistan. (It’s my birthday wish). With boys with toys”.



