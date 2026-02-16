Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by David Gilmour

A new investigation examining emails sent between federal investigators and prosecutors has raised fresh doubts over the Department of Justice’s claim that it has released the full cache of Jeffrey Epstein files, suggesting the material made public amounts to just 2% of the data gathered by federal agents.

U.K.-based broadcaster Channel 4 News reported that internal emails seen by its journalists show federal investigators expected to process between 20 and 40 terabytes of data seized from Epstein’s properties, including his Florida mansion, New York townhouse, and private island.

The broadcaster added that emails between investigators discussed the data “totaling” up to 50 terabytes from the “earliest stages” in June 2020.

In another internal email from 2025, the report continued, officials said that they were “looking at approximately 14.6 terabytes of archived data.”

The report then noted that the total data released in the most recent tranche of 3.5 million Epstein documents totalled “more than 300GBs” and that that “accounts for just 2%” of the data that officials were discussing “just last year.”

The Epstein Files Transparency Act mandated the disclosure of millions of documents tied to the convicted sex offender — and required department lawyers to review all files for material relating to Epstein and his network.

“They claimed that 6 million pages were identified, including duplicates — they released over 3 million,” the broadcaster’s U.S. editor, Asnushka Asthana, said. “Both those numbers are tiny compared to the amount collected according to today’s emails.”

“Many files are too large to open… There are many files that are completely invisible to us,” one email read.

Another investigator wrote: “Imagine if we had seized the papers from approximately 100,000 filing cabinets. Then that all just got dumped in one big pile. Documents that had multiple parts stapled together got separated. And then any of those documents that was larger than 100 pages couldn’t be opened. That’s what we’ve got.”

Days after the report first aired, Attorney General Pam Bondi told members of Congress that the Justice Department has now released all files in its possession related to Epstein, in line with legislation passed last year.

In a letter sent to lawmakers on February 14, Bondi said the department had “released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials’” concerning Epstein, as well as material falling within eight additional categories set out under the legislation.

She added that, as required by the law, the department had provided a list of “all government officials and politically exposed persons’ names or referenced in the released materials.”

