by O’Keefe Media Group

“I’ve interviewed all the victims, There’s never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occured. But that can’t be said for Clinton. And it can’t be said for others.”

“They [DOJ] didn’t want to go after him [Epstein] because he’s an asset for the United States and Israel.”

“It’s not talked about yet but, it’s soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant.”

Overheard at Phoenix Sky Harbor Terminal 4 American Airlines, on a flight to DC, U.S. Department of Justice Investigator for the Jeffrey Epstein case tells all.

Glenn Prager, a DOJ investigator on the Jeffrey Epstein case, revealed on hidden camera that he reviewed Epstein’s itineraries and interviewed victims. Prager claimed the DOJ avoided pursuing Epstein because he is a CIA asset. He stated that evidence from his investigation confirmed Bill Clinton’s presence during alleged rapes on the Lolita Express. He also added that President Trump was not present for the rapes, but he is protecting many others who were. Prager said, “I worked on that case. I used to interview all the victims and then we would go ready to go to trial and they would flip. Epstein would just pay them off. They were just like these little kids. They pay off their family. They’re all broke kids and poor families. So you pay them off like anywhere from $150,000 to $500,000. That’s nothing in that guy’s world.”

Prager explained that the victims he interviewed were paid off by Epstein right before going to trial. Prager worked as an investigator inside the Department of Justice for over 20 years. During his time in the DOJ, Prager claims he was tasked with interviewing Epstein’s rape victims and investigating flight logs. On Prager’s backpack, an embroidered FBI patch caught our undercover journalist’s attention.

Although many have suspected it to be the case, Prager is the first department official to confirm that Epstein worked for the CIA and is a foreign asset, “For the United States (CIA) and Israel”.

Prager, the DOJ investigator on the Epstein case, addressed claims on whether President Trump was involved. Many people are trying to tie Trump to Epstein. Prager said, “There’s never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rape occurred— But that can’t be said for Clinton and it can’t be said for others.”, further saying, “…while Bill Clinton was on the plane, there were rapes that occurred.”

This DOJ Investigator (Prager) inside the Trump Department of Justice says, “He’s [Trump] not protecting himself because there’s nothing there but he’s protecting a lot of people.”

The Undercover Journalist boarded American Airlines flight 1634 and landed in D.C. on Monday at 8 PM EST and proceeded to go to dinner with Prager at the Blue Duck Tavern. Prager dislikes the fact that Trump said the Epstein scandal is a hoax but he also says that according to the evidence from his investigation, Trump is not covering up for himself.

This dinner went for an hour and forty five minutes as Prager revealed more information about Trump’s hesitation to be fully transparent with the Epstein case. Prager gave us more detail about internal gripes against FBI Director Kash Patel and detailed a developing feud between Patel and Pam Bondi.

When reached for comment by phone Prager simply replied “I can’t talk to you”, before hanging up.

According to a DOJ spokesperson, “This individual [Glenn Prager] worked at the Department of Justice as a program analyst over fifteen years ago. He has no understanding of, or access to, the underlying facts in this investigation. His statements should not be considered accurate. It is disgusting that someone would further exploit victims of sexual abuse by fabricating stories for their personal benefit.”

In April of this year Glenn Prager was announced as Executive Director of Government Risk Solutions for LexisNexis Solutions, a global data and analytics company that provides technology services to the private and public sector.

