The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Lawrence Kobielusz's avatar
Lawrence Kobielusz
4h

It's about time, we all know what back door left wingers they are. Why did it take so long for the DOJ to finialy press charges. Divide and Conquer that's the Southern Poverty Law center. The sad part is that there are copies of thier magazines in many of our police Departments. They brain wash everyone to believe the RIght wing is the problem. They in my oppinion are very Shady Communists in sheep's clothing.

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