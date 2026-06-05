by Jim Hᴏft

Bryan Fair is the Interim President and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). He stepped into the leadership role in July 2025 following the resignation of the former president, Margaret Huang

The same far-left smear machine that built a $786 million empire labeling patriots, Christians, and Trump supporters as extremists stands accused of bankrolling the real racists with donor money.

The Department of Justice dropped a devastating superseding indictment Tuesday against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) in the Middle District of Alabama.

The new charges expand on the original April 2026 indictment The Gateway Pundit reported, adding explosive details about how the SPLC allegedly used fictitious bank accounts and fake payrolls to funnel approximately $4.1 million in tax-exempt donor funds straight to leaders and organizers of violent extremist groups — including the Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nations, National Alliance, and others.

According to the superseding indictment, the SPLC’s stated mission was to “dismantle white supremacy.” Instead, prosecutors say, the organization secretly paid high-level extremists to recruit new members, host rallies, purchase materials for cross burnings and KKK robes, publish racist literature, and even plan the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Davidson put it bluntly in the charging document:

“The Southern Poverty Law Center’s stated mission included the dismantling of white supremacy and confronting hate across the country. However, unbeknownst to donors, some of their donated money was being used to fund the leaders and organizers of racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nations, and the National Alliance.”

The superseding indictment lays out a years-long scheme involving multiple “field sources” (Fs) paid through a web of fake companies like Center Investigative Agency (CIA), Rare Books Warehouse, Tech Writers Group, and others. These entities had no real employees or business — they existed solely to launder donor money to extremists.

Among the most damning allegations:

F-9 received over $1.2 million in donor funds. While on the SPLC payroll, this informant infiltrated the neo-Nazi National Alliance, raised money for the group, and even stole documents from an extremist headquarters. An SPLC employee (Employee-2) allegedly used the stolen material for a Hatewatch story — then paid another informant $6,000 to falsely take the blame. Employee-2 was reportedly in a romantic relationship with F-9, shared a house and joint bank accounts, and funneled donor cash that made up 66% of all deposits into their personal accounts.

F-37 — a member of the online leadership chat group that helped plan the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville (where a woman and two law enforcement officers were killed) — received over $300,000 . The SPLC directed this informant to attend the event and arrange transportation for others. The SPLC then heavily covered the tragedy on its platforms and saw a massive fundraising windfall. The indictment notes the SPLC “more than doubled their previous year’s reported revenue” after Charlottesville — while hiding from donors that they had paid one of the planners.

F-30 , a leader in the National Socialist Party of America, KKK member, and Aryan Nations faction leader with chapters in 17 states, was paid over $70,000 to stay in the movement and keep recruiting. He even asked the SPLC to soften the language on his “Extremist File” webpage so it wouldn’t scare off new recruits — and an SPLC employee allegedly agreed and changed it.

F-31 and F-32 , KKK members who wanted out of the movement, were instead paid $1,200 monthly salaries plus expenses to stay in and recruit. They were told to claim they worked for the fake “Rare Books” company doing research for college students — a complete lie. Donor money reimbursed them for cross-burning supplies (wood and fuel).

F-27 (National Socialist Movement officer and Aryan Nations-linked Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club) received over $350,000 .

F-42 , former chairman of the National Alliance, got over $155,000 .

Multiple other Fs were paid to attend rallies, create racist paraphernalia for sale, and publish extremist literature — all while the SPLC told donors their money was fighting these exact activities.

To hide the scheme, SPLC employees (including future CFO-level figures) opened accounts at FDIC-insured banks in the names of completely fictitious entities. They submitted false “Sole Proprietorship Resolution of Authority” documents claiming to own these fake companies. When Bank-1 started asking questions in 2020, the SPLC’s own President/CEO and Board Chair wrote a letter admitting the accounts were operated “under the Center’s authority.”

After the accounts were shut down, the SPLC switched to masked ACH payments under names like “RAREBOOKS050” and “IPRESEARCHCON050” to continue paying the Fs.

During the period of the alleged fraud (roughly 2010–2023), the SPLC’s revenue exploded from $38.7 million to $129 million, and its net assets grew to $786 million.

The SPLC has already filed a motion in federal court seeking to dismiss the charges, calling the case “vindictive prosecution.” They claim it’s political retaliation.

But the superseding indictment is packed with specific dates, dollar amounts, bank records, fake payroll documents, and internal details that a Montgomery grand jury found credible enough to charge.

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