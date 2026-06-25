Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown: The US Department of Justice charged 455 people across the country, including doctors, who allegedly submitted false claims to Medicare, Medicaid and other health care programs and collected a record $6.5 billion. The alleged fraud and criminal opioid abuse schemes “caused significant patient harm, including death.” In one case in Arizona, a corporate executive allegedly took $1 billion in taxpayer funds after billing for wound grafts, charging more than $1 million per patient. Hospice patients were targeted and some of the skin graft surgeries were unnecessary! The money was reportedly used to buy million-dollar homes, luxury cars and even build a hotel in the Philippines. “While today’s announcement is one of the largest on record – every arrest is a continued message to criminal actors who rob American taxpayers that you will not get away with your crimes,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in the release.

By Fox News, USA Today and California Post - Need To Know

More than 450 people, including doctors and nurse practitioners across 45 states, have been charged in connection with global health care fraud schemes totaling a record $6.5 billion, the Department of Justice announced.

The federal agency, in a news release on June 23, wrote the alleged fraud and opioid abuse schemes involved 455 people who submitted false claims to Medicare, Medicaid and other health care programs and “caused significant patient harm, including death.”

Of the group charged in the schemes, prosecutors said at least 90 were doctors and other licensed medical professionals.

In all, 56 federal districts and 50 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units participated in the investigation, the release continues.

“This year’s National Health Care Fraud Takedown represents the greatest whole-of-government effort to combat health care fraud in our Nation’s history,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in the release.

“While today’s announcement is one of the largest on record – every arrest is a continued message to criminal actors who rob American taxpayers that you will not get away with your crimes,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in the release.

Luxury cars, a funeral home and a hotel in the Philippines

Since June 8, hundreds of defendants have been arrested in connection with the schemes, in what the DOJ is calling the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.

In one case in Arizona, Blanche said a corporate executive allegedly took $1 billion in taxpayer funds after billing for wound grafts, charging more than $1 million per patient. The money was later allegedly used to buy million-dollar homes, luxury cars and even build a hotel in the Philippines, Blanche said.

In another case in Virginia, Blanche said the co-owner of a mental health company was charged with a $49 million Medicaid fraud scheme that targeted the homeless “by offering them illegal bribes in the form of hotel stays in exchange for using their Medicaid numbers to bill for crisis stabilization services that they did not need or receive.”

In California, charges were brought against a hospice owner and two other defendants for a $27.7 million Medicare fraud scheme in which the hospice owner allegedly tried to avoid detection through a plot to purchase information about deceased people from a funeral home employee.

The hospice owner, prosecutors said, fraudulently enrolled patients who were not terminally ill and allegedly paid illegal kickbacks of up to $3,000 per person to a funeral home employee in exchange for dead Medicare beneficiaries’ information. The owner then allegedly billed Medicare for several days of hospice services for the deceased people who had not received hospice care “and created fake, back-dated medical records,” prosecutors said, claiming the beneficiaries had been seen by a doctor.

“Prosecuting criminals who steal from American patients is necessary − but stopping them before a single dollar leaves the building is smarter,” Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in the release.

Read full article here…

From California Post:

Trump crackdown uncovers $6.5B in fraud — and your taxes were wasted on diamonds, Ferraris and a boat named ‘Butt Nekkid’

More than 450 alleged fraudsters — including 90 doctors and medical professionals — were busted for bilking at least $6.5 billion in fake Medicare and Medicaid claims, with one greedy nurse splashing her ill-gotten gains on an $865,000 Bulgari necklace, $594,000 Ferrari and a $4.6 million Philippines beach resort, authorities said.

The colossal crackdown, which spanned 45 US states and territories, was announced Tuesday by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who called it “the greatest combined federal and state effort combating health care fraud in history.”

In total, 455 people were netted — including alleged con artists who blew the taxpayer funds meant to help the poorest Americans on luxury cars, jewelry, mansions, fine art, an NFL box and a yacht cheekily named “Butt Nekkid.”

In one of the most egregious cases, a student athlete in Florida died during basketball practice — after the doctor who was part of an $89 million fraud scheme signed off on his cardiovascular test after giving it only a cursory glance, the Department of Justice charged.

Texas nurse claims $906 million, buys Bulgari necklace and builds Philippines resort

A nurse in Texas was charged with billing Medicare for $1 million for each patient she applied unnecessary tissue grafts to, the feds alleged.

Marizel Yukee, 49, of Las Vegas, was charged with fraudulently billing $906 million in claims for which she was paid $297 million.

She allegedly funneled the stolen funds to buy posh cars, real estate, jewelry and even built a $4.6 million beach resort in the Philippines, prosecutors claimed.

When she was arrested, the feds seized $30 million from her bank accounts, $467,000 in cash, a $594,000 Ferrari 296 GTS, seven other luxury vehicles, an $865,000 custom Bulgari necklace and another million worth of jewelry, officials claimed.

Separately, three Florida nurses were busted for an $118 million tissue graft scheme. Leigh Tesar allegedly spent $215,000 on a luxury box suite at the Raymond James Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play, according to a criminal indictment.

She also allegedly spent $400,000 on fine art, according to the court papers.

Medical sales honcho allegedly pockets $24M, buys Maserati

The vice president of sales at a company that sold bioengineered skin substitutes allegedly carried out an illegal kickback scheme from 2021 to 2024, paying medical providers to push their product, prosecutors claim.

Brian Rowan, 47, of Las Vegas, made over $24 million at the company and bought multi-million dollar homes, million-dollar life insurance policies, and high-end watches and cars, including a $135,000 Maserati, the feds alleged.

The Arizona-based company was pedaling amniotic wound grafts, which they purchased from a tissue banks and then sold at a 2,000% markup — or $1,450 per square centimeter, the feds said.

Rowan and other execs used 40% of their profits to payout kickbacks, officials alleged.

The scheme targeted hospice patients for the skin grafts, which would be applied without the consultation of their doctors, without protecting against infections — and sometimes applying them to superficial wounds that didn’t require the grafts or to larger areas than needed, prosecutors claimed.

In total, he and his co-conspirators billed $1.2 billion for unnecessary allografts and were ultimately paid out $614 million, the feds allege.

Two others, Jeffrey King and Alexandra Gehrke, have previously been sentenced to 15.5 years and 14 years behind bars for their roles in this scheme, which netted them $97 million in cash, $21 million in life insurance policies and four luxury cars, including a Ferrari 488 Spider convertible and three top-end Mercedes vehicles, the feds alleged.

Mental health ‘fraudster’ sets up luxury car dealership, buys yacht named Butt Nekkid

One alleged fraudster in Illinois billed Medicaid for behavioral health services for hundreds of hours a day — despite the fact he didn’t have enough staff to justify it, the feds alleged.

Daniel Robinson, 51, of Palos Park, Illinois, allegedly billed for $67 million for counseling and therapy services that wouldn’t have been realistic even if all of the providers at his company, ODA Solutions, Inc., worked 24 hours a day, according to a complaint.

His total claims were $92 million, and he received $75 million, according to docs.

The money was diverted toward $44 million in investment accounts, $10 million to open up a luxury car dealership, $4 million to buy real estate and fund home renovations, court papers allege.

He also allegedly owned a yacht named “Butt Nekkid” that was docked in Chicago, court papers show.

Student died as result of doc’s $89M scheme: feds

A Texas doctor allegedly carried out an $89 million medical fraud scheme that ended with a student athlete’s death, the feds alleged.

Dr. Jason Finkelstein, 53, of Fort Worth, Texas, allegedly tested the hearts of student athletes at campuses around the country, submitting $89 million in claims under his two companies, Cardiovascular Testing Services PA and Cardiovascular Healthcare Associates PA, the feds claimed.

Yet Finkelstein made up bogus conditions to justify the cardiac testing of the students and signing off on the results after only reviewing them for seconds, prosecutors claimed.

In October 2024, he allegedly claimed one student’s results were “normal” even though the tests showed the student potentially had heart problems.

The student died 24 days later of cardiac arrest during practice with his basketball team, the feds alleged.

Even after Finkelstein was told of the student’s death, he continued to rubber-stamp test results, prosecutors claimed.

Alleged Florida fraudster billed $3.76 billion, sends cash to Hong Kong, Indonesia

A Florida man allegedly ran two bogus medical supply companies and fraudulently billed Medicaid and Medicare for $3.76 billion, court papers allege.

Ibrahim Hilmi, 58, of Miami, billed for medical equipment and wound dressing that his companies, ABRH Car, Inc., and Sunshine Senior Solutions LLC, never provided, court papers alleged.

Most of the money he billed for was never paid out to him, but he did receive $5.7 million in his companies’ accounts, according to a criminal indictment.

And within weeks, that money was transferred abroad to Hong Kong and to Indonesia, the court papers allege.

When Hilmi started getting negative reviews accusing him of health care fraud, he fled abroad and kept the racket going by getting others to run his business accounts, the indictment alleges.

He was arrested in Kyrenia, Cyprus, and brought to Florida for his first court appearance in the case Monday, prosecutors said.

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