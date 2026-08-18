The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2h

I know this is way "out there" because I speak as a human woman which is something we don't hear from too often if at all. The idea of war is totally juvenile to say the least. It's boy's stuff. It's saying "might is right". The whole thing makes no sense and means nobody is safe. Women give credence to war by approving of it and encouraging men to go to war to fight what we perceive as enemies. From the way money is configured (through interest, debt and centralized issuance) to building weapons, to fighting to kill, is utterly deranged and retarded. Humanity cannot progress with this mentality no matter how much fancy tech we have. All of it will be canceled out because men just gotta kill and act supreme over others. Women need to stop having sex with men that kill other humans.

It's nonetheless good news to hear the killers for our country are sussing that they're not killing for their country, they're killing for their Israeli ringleaders. Trump is working for them too. Together they are going to sink this country if we let them.

The military men and women need to come home and help us build America anew. Even going against orders if need be. Doing it together, in a big swell of disgust for what they have been used for.

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