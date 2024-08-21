by Frank Bergman

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has revealed that it is backing radical plans to offer citizenship to illegal aliens.

The DNC’s 2024 platform endorses a bill that would create a “pathway” for illegal aliens to become “lawful” voters.

Democrats will push for illegals to become “lawful prospective immigrants” who would be issued IDs and Social Security numbers.

The move will ensure that foreign nationals who illegally cross the border will be able to vote in America’s elections and join the U.S. military.

The Democratic Party’s 2024 platform declares support for the U.S. Citizenship Act

The bill would empower the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary to “adjust the status of a lawful prospective immigrant to that of a lawful permanent resident.”

To qualify, a foreign national must live as an illegal alien in the country for five years, without absences longer than 180 days.

The bill would also allow deported illegals to return if they had lived in the United States for at least three years.

The “Expanding Legal Immigration & Deterring Illegal Immigration” section of the DNC platform states:

“The legal immigration framework was last updated in 1990 and does not reflect the needs of our country in the 21st century.

“The U.S. Citizenship Act would permanently increase family-sponsored and employment-based immigration.”

The 352-page U.S. Citizenship Act, which has no Republican co-sponsors, essentially creates a pathway by which all 10 million illegal aliens in the country are allowed to permanently reside here.

Very few crimes would exclude an illegal alien from being made a permanent resident under the act.

Illegals are eligible for reclassification so long as they have not committed a felony in 10 years, or three or more misdemeanors in five years.

However, even then, there are several exceptions.

Clearly, the bill seeks to overlook the crime of illegally entering the country.

Immigration felonies, such as continuously and illegally returning to the country after being deported, are not counted against migrants.

Marijuana crimes or acts of “civil disobedience” such as rioting and looting also get a free pass.

Multiple misdemeanor charges incurred on the same day are only counted as a single crime.

The U.S. Citizenship Act goes beyond amnesty.

Individuals who crossed the border illegally after the bill took effect would be allowed “alternatives to detention” and offered “community support” instead of jail time.

The bill would make it illegal for businesses to take a job applicant’s citizenship status into account.

As a result, employers could incur thousands of dollars in fines for “discrimination” if they refuse to hire an illegal alien.

Illegal immigrants who entered the United States as minors could be reclassified as “permanent residents” if they graduated high school or served in the military.

Such “DACA recipients” could also work for Congress and get taxpayer-funded federally-backed mortgages.

The bill also mandates “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) training for border enforcement agents and immigration judges.

It also requires the federal government to use tax dollars to pay for lawyers for illegal immigrants.

