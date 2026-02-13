The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MeeLeLee's avatar
MeeLeLee
4m

Did the Most Beautiful just sign HR7148 granting 5,5B tax$ to finance 2026plandemic, not yet here but surely will appear.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture