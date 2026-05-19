by John S.

The CounterForce Alliance is hosting a live Digital Privacy Workshop this Saturday, May 23rd, at 12:00 PM PT / 1:00 PM MT / 2:00 PM CT / 3:00 PM ET via the Meetn platform.

Guest speaker Sean Patrick Tario of Mark37 will lead a focused conversation on practical, real-world solutions for reclaiming sovereignty in an increasingly surveilled and centralized digital landscape.

You Will Learn:

How, specifically, BigTech monetizes and spies on you

The difference between “Closed Source” and “Open Source”

Telecom Basics

Current Realities of EMF & 5G

Alternative Open Source Devices & Applications

What other technologies exist for local/regional decentralized communications

Various degrees of digital security — how secure do you actually need to be?

This conversation is designed to move beyond awareness and into clear, actionable steps individuals and communities can take right now. Attendees are strongly encouraged to attend live, participate in the conversation, and invite friends or share this event with others who care about freedom, privacy, and practical solutions.

About the Speaker: Sean Patrick Tario is a father, husband, entrepreneur, and Christ-loving patriot with 20+ years building strategic alliances across enterprise tech, infrastructure, and community development — from the North Shore of Chicago to Silicon Valley to the Carolinas. Over the past five years he has focused exclusively on cancel-proof digital infrastructure: privacy-first devices, decentralized systems, and open-source tools that put power back in the hands of local communities.

Learn more about Sean:

https://truthinlove.substack.com/p/sean-patrick-tario-professional-bi

Join live: https://meetn.com/cfa Dial-in (U.S.): +1-859-710-9286 — PIN: 9059466

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.