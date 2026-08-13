The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
10h

Maybe Putin will have to stop selling diesel to Zelensky now (Seymour Hersh 2022?). How much more of this bs theater will we put up with?

The entire global control system is monetary. The Global Financial Elites designed and control it. Their introduction of AI was perhaps necessary for the transhuman convergence, but it is backfiring on them as we learn to use it to fight them harder.

The financial AI systems are trying to square all accounts right now - including the Birth Certificate fraud that enslaves all of us globally in our corporations pretending to be countries... from birth. This unilateral contract fraud puts a tradeble value on us for life and a liquidated value at death. Right now, since we've made it to the GFE's magic 8 Billion souls number on Earth, we are worth more to them dead than alive.

That's why so many country government overlays are happy to see their people die - and Washington, DC is no exception. Our value can be traded back to the GFE's central banking system and used to lower a country's debt levels. Look at the massive "Unfunded Debt" number on: www.usdebtclock.org. I see around $70T unaccounted for.

The UCC just issued it's latest fake guideline - the CER:

UCC Article 12, Controllable Electronic Records1

willkie.com/publications/2024/08/ucc-article-12-controllable-electronic-records

And we're going to use it against them just like we're using AI.

This is more programmable currency traintracks like the FEDNOW blockchain system introduced in 04/2023. The GFE's are in their last phase before they try to enslave the survivors with 100% financial transaction control, and and AI hive mind convergence (data centers).

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