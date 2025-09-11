by James Li

CBS News, the house of Cronkite and 60 Minutes, is being taken over by Paramount, which merged with Sky Dance Media, a company that was founded by David Ellison, who is the son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Paramount is set to buy Bari Weiss’s Substack blog, The Free Press, for a whopping $200 million that is estimated to have a $15 million annual revenue that does not justify the price. James Li says that the purchase is not about competing with independent news and analysis, but rather it is intended to reshape CBS network to fall in line with Zionist ideology. Glenn Greenwald wrote that it is a desperate move to protect and whitewash information using CBS News in the service of the foreign government of Israel.

