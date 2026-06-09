The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
6h

Why don't governments start with surveilling politicians and celebrities who we know rape and kill children then drink their blood, instead of yet again, surveilling the innocent population who is thoroughly fed up with their spying antics.

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