By Kit Knightly

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced plans, in a speech earlier today, to introduce “device-level controls” that will prevent children from viewing, sending or taking naked photographs:

This government will not stand by while children are put at risk online. Today I am calling on the tech companies to introduce device-level controls to prevent children from taking, sharing or viewing nude images. And if they don’t act, we will. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 8, 2026

According to Justice Minister Catherine Atkinson, the UK will become “the first country where it will be impossible for children to take, share or view naked pictures”

The UK will be the first country where it will be impossible for children to take, share or view naked pictures, a justice minister tells @LeahBoleto. The government says tech companies must stop this happening within three months or they’ll be forced to act through legislation. pic.twitter.com/ZQ3MWobQ2X — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 8, 2026

The only way this is even close to enforceable is if one or more of the following measures are in place:

You must verify your age by linking your digital devices to your ID. You must allow the government – or whatever private third-party agency the government employs – access to your phone’s data and files at all times. You must allow third-party software to scan every attempted photo.

It means “nudity detection” on every app on the device, at all times. There’s literally no other way of doing it. From the government’s website earlier today [emphasis added]:

Apple recently introduced age checks for iPhone users, making it the first company to activate safety features by default for those who are not verified as over 18. This is a significant step forward following the government’s commitments to work with industry, and one this announcement builds on. Despite this, the nudity detection is not applied to the camera or broader apps, third-party messaging services, or search functions, meaning children can still take, view, share and save nude images. The government therefore wants Apple and Google to block nudity across the whole device by default

…but don’t worry, just verify your age via digital ID or biometrics or whatever, and the government won’t look at your internet history or share your nudes.

Over-18s will still be able to view adult content by providing proof of age.

It’s the basest of blackmail, that’s all.

The UK government wants to make it mandatory that everybody verifies their age by linking their ID to their smartphones or other digital devices.

That’s ALL they want.

We all know what this is really about.

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