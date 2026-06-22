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The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

If this makes you want to vent:

cberombudsman@fda.hhs.gov

301-837-7292 --> No greeting; not sure if it is still the Ombudsman

1-888-463-6332 (info fda). This # has a super fast greeting:

Opt 1 - Medical professionals only.

Opt 2 - Medwatch Program-serious adverse affects; On-line reporting: www.fda.gov/medwatch --> Press 1 for Operations Centerops under Medwatch.

Opt 3 - A person - will get you to a person who doesn't know anything about what the FDA has done for the last 6 years re: C19 injection.

CBER Ombudsman: Olivia Ziolkowski, J.D., M.P.H. --> This has probably changed

CBER Ombudsman

Food and Drug Administration

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

10903 New Hampshire Ave // WO71-7244

Silver Spring, MD 20993

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