by Sasha Latypova

Hashtag Shannon Joy

Correction: South Dakota. Just wanted you to pay attention :)

Edit: here is a message from Crispy Gnome (probably of North Dakota, but who cares), courtesy of one of the readers:

In the Clown 2.0 Administration Kristi Noem is the DHS Secretary who likes to cosplay as an ass-kicking border agent with hair extensions, cheekbone implants, mani, pedi, botox, inflatable lips, fake lashes and full warrior makeup, because that’s how border agents dress for work… In her mind. She unfortunately skipped the basic gun safety class and points her assault rifle at the head of the guy standing next to her. Good news this is just a glam photoshoot. Nobody trusts her with real weapons. When she has access to real weapons, she shoots puppies and brags about it on the internet, because that’s what ass-kicking border agents do. In her mind.

Most recently, Kristi was shilling the Real ID, which is “mandatory” for domestic air travel starting in May.

I am planning to NOT comply. Go to RefuseRealID.org or read this summary.

In 2005, Congress passed an unconstitutional law requiring all American citizens to be issued a “National Identification card” (U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander’s words on the Senate floor) – a REAL ID. Interesting how 2005 was the year of passing unconstitutional laws in the US, including the infamous PREP Act. In 2008, the Department of Homeland Security issued a rule requiring all states to conform to the unconstitutional federal law and issue REAL IDs for driver’s licenses and identification cards.

More than half of the states REFUSED this usurpation of states’ rights—25 states passed laws prohibiting compliance and 12 states passed resolutions opposing REAL ID. Federal deadline after deadline passed with little state compliance. In 2016, President Obama issued the “You can’t fly” lie. In 2017, U.S. Senator Rand Paul sponsored a bill to repeal REAL ID, but it did not advance (Senator Paul is now the chair of the U.S. Senate’s Homeland Security committee).

Here is what you need to know (please share this information with friends and family):

REAL ID is an unconstitutional National ID that will end state and personal sovereignty (CCHF Public Comment).

Fully imposed, it will be digitized, potentially put on your phone, made real-time and remotely accessible, and used to track and control movement, purchases, and transactions (AAMVA Testimony).

REAL ID could become a Chinese-like social credit system, linked to a global ID.

The expanding use of biometric and digital ID systems are potential threats to medical privacy, patient autonomy, and individual freedom. REAL ID opens the door to tracking, profiling, and control over your medical choices and daily life.

Don’t buy the lie. You can still fly – without REAL ID.

Here is a clip of Catherine Austin Fitts of The Solari Report’s Substack discussing the digital control grid which is enabled by the REAL ID (credit Sense Receptor):

Edit 2: Another great analysis of the danger of REAL ID is on this podcast.

Twila Brase, RN, founder of Citizens Council for Health Freedom, has been an activist for medical freedom for the last thirty years. She joins us to discuss her organization’s initiatives to protect Americans from government overreach into their health. Medicare Annual Enrollment is October 15 – December 7. Twila talks about navigating the nuances of Medicare and about her organization’s Medicare How-To Guide — a one-of-a-kind resource designed to cut through the confusion. And what about RealID? Twila writes, ”REAL ID is more than just a government ID; it’s an unconstitutional usurpation of individual and states’ rights that gives the Secretary of Homeland Security unilateral authority to decide what it must be used for, far beyond access to commercial airlines. It’s a National ID … pushed by state DMVs that want to put it on everyone’s phone where it can be remotely controlled.”

You can use other forms of identification for domestic travel:

Acceptable forms of identification to use for domestic travel according to the TSA website:

Driver's licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent) Beginning May 7, 2025, if you plan to use your state-issued ID or license to fly within the U.S., make sure it is REAL ID compliant. If you are not sure if your ID complies with REAL ID, check with your state department of motor vehicles.

State-issued Enhanced Driver's License

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

I will be using my passport to fly. I will NOT use Real ID. Please join me in peacefully and lawfully defying this unconstitutional power grab.

Art for today: Plein air sketch in Sonoma, oil on panel, 9x12 in.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.