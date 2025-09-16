Etienne Note: Derrick Broze is a documentarian filmmaker, investigative journalist and founder of the Conscious Resistance. He is the driving force behind the People’s Reset conference in Mexico, where I have been a speaker on multiple occasions. I am featuring the recently released 17th episode of his docuseries, The Pyramid of Power - Who is at the Top of the Pyramid of Power?, as a main story on our Important News from the Art of Liberty Substack. The final episode will premier on CiVL in November, the new streaming platform for voluntaryist, libertarians, and intellectuals. Sign up at CiVL to get notified and/or to watch the series on Roku, CiVL app, etc. https://watch.civl.com/programs/the-pyramid-of-power-docuseries
I wanted to post these here for anyone who wanted to check out the entire series. I have also added the whole series to the Liberator Dropboxes, and it will be added to a future printing of the credit card-sized drives.
About Derrick Broze
An investigative journalist, author, documentary filmmaker, musician, and activist dedicated to creating a freer, more conscious world.
Since 2010, Derrick has worked to expose corruption, protect civil liberties, and empower individuals through local independence. He’s the co-founder of The Conscious Resistance Network, founder of The Freedom Cell Network, and author of five books. His work spans media, grassroots organizing, and even running for Mayor of Houston.
I am giddy with joy over this! Yes, Derrick Broze is a high caliber individual who is making a huge mark on humanity. And so are you, Etienne, for promoting other truth lovers. This is a great model for how we go through to the next wave, we raise each other, promote each other's works. I'm so wanting "outta here" wanting to get through this with flying colors, making the current paradigm look like the varmint that it is and replacing it with all that is beautiful and stimulating.
What good is knowledge if you don't act upon it?
- Confucius
-
Grace Powers had over 15 years ago made a docu series called "Empire of the City States".
BETTER!
-
And you Etienne?
I still try to figure you out!
Which side are you on?
One thing for sure... and that speaks volume.
Your Article about HSR in California where you slam it...
Yet you never ever considered what I write all along:
And that is that the Hyperloop is based om my invention... PATENT RECEIVED.
A HSR System that is complete with Train speeds of up and above 10 000 Km p/h and absolute Zero Emissions forever.
Faster than any plane... a great solution and work for millions.
Why?
Who pays you?
That is what I want to know
