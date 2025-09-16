Etienne Note: Derrick Broze is a documentarian filmmaker, investigative journalist and founder of the Conscious Resistance. He is the driving force behind the People’s Reset conference in Mexico, where I have been a speaker on multiple occasions. I am featuring the recently released 17th episode of his docuseries, The Pyramid of Power - Who is at the Top of the Pyramid of Power?, as a main story on our Important News from the Art of Liberty Substack. The final episode will premier on CiVL in November, the new streaming platform for voluntaryist, libertarians, and intellectuals. Sign up at CiVL to get notified and/or to watch the series on Roku, CiVL app, etc. https://watch.civl.com/programs/the-pyramid-of-power-docuseries

I wanted to post these here for anyone who wanted to check out the entire series. I have also added the whole series to the Liberator Dropboxes, and it will be added to a future printing of the credit card-sized drives.

About Derrick Broze

An investigative journalist, author, documentary filmmaker, musician, and activist dedicated to creating a freer, more conscious world.

Since 2010, Derrick has worked to expose corruption, protect civil liberties, and empower individuals through local independence. He’s the co-founder of The Conscious Resistance Network, founder of The Freedom Cell Network, and author of five books. His work spans media, grassroots organizing, and even running for Mayor of Houston.

