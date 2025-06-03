by A Midwestern Doctor

•Skin cancers are by far the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, so to prevent them, the public is constantly told to avoid the sun. However, while the relatively benign skin cancers are caused by sun exposure, the ones responsible for most skin cancer deaths are due to a lack of sunlight.

•This is unfortunate because sunlight is arguably the most important nutrient for the human body, as avoiding it doubles one’s rate of dying and significantly increases their risk of cancer. Likewise, sunlight has many critical but relatively unknown functions in health.

•A strong case can be made that this dynamic was a result of the dermatology profession (with the help of a top PR firm) rebranding themselves to skin cancer fighters, something which allowed them to become one of the highest paying medical specialities in existence. Unfortunately, despite the billions that is put into fighting it each year, there has been no substantial change in the number of skin cancer deaths.

•In this article, we will also discuss the dangers of the conventional skin cancer treatments, the most effective ways for treating and preventing skin cancer, and some of the best strategies for having a healthy and nourishing relationship with the sun.

Note: many readers found an earlier version of this article to be one of the most helpful articles on this Substack. This is a revised and improved version of it.

Ever since I was a little child something seemed off about the fact everyone would get hysterical about how I needed to avoid sunlight and always wear sunscreen whenever we had an outdoor activity—so to the best of my ability I just didn’t comply. As I got older, I started to notice that beyond the sun feeling really good, anytime I was in the sun, the veins under my skin that were exposed to the sun would dilate, which I took as a sign the body craved sunlight and wanted it to draw into the circulation. Later still, I learned that sunlight has many remarkable but almost unknown critical functions such as:

1. Many of the primary rhythms in the body (e.g., the circadian rhythm) are regulated by regular sunlight exposure (both on the skin and into the eyes), and we frequently find having patients go outside and expose their face to natural sunlight first thing in the morning is immensely helpful for a variety of conditions (e.g., insomnia and depression).

2. Sunlight drives blood circulation (which is critical for health as when, impaired microcirculation impairs many chronic degenerative conditions). Specifically, when water is exposed to a polar surface and an ambient energy source (particularly infrared light), it will assume a state where it behaves like a liquid crystalline gel and displaces protons, transforming from H 2 O to a H 3 O 2 (H 1.5 O) lattice.



In addition to this lattice creating much of the foundational strength and stability for the body (as it is non-compressible, forms a robust barrier and continuously reforms after being sheared apart) it also is able to transform the ambient energy source into something the body can use (in effect functioning as a primitive solar panel). This is because the hydrogen ions being displaced from the water matrix creates an electrical energy gradient (H 1.5 O- vs. H+) and because the hydrogen ions mutually repel each other, the potential for spontaneous flow.



Experimental setups, in turn, have shown this can easily be harnessed to create a “spontaneous” water flow and many biological systems in turn are structured to use the formation of these H+ ions to drive circulation (e.g., trees that suck water up from the ground). In the case of the human body, mechanistically, the heart cannot provide enough power to drive blood through the circulation (and likewise in many cases blood flow occurs despite the pressure gradient not supporting it), whereas the H+ mechanism allows this circulatory flow to occur, and we frequently observe exposure to sunlight or infrared light (which it some extent is also emitted by one human to another when they are in very close proximity) significantly increases fluid circulation and increases general wellness.

Note: other critical fluid circulations (e.g., interstitial fluid or the lymphatics) also rely upon this mechanism. In turn, I now believe that many skin issues result from the micro-interstitial fluid flow beneath the skin stagnating (e.g., toxins build up in the region or the skin is no longer able to transfer sunlight into the circulation and overheats).

3. A pioneering researcher found biological systems were exquisitely sensitive to light spectrums and that an excess or deficiency of key wavelengths created a wide range of issues (e.g., poor plant growth, impaired fertility, different sex ratios of offspring, greatly increased susceptibility to infectious diseases and cancers, significantly increased aggression and hyperactivity etc.). Since standard glass blocks these wavelengths and most lights do not emit them, in addition to increasing agricultural productivity, he was able to greatly improve people’s health (including cancer patients) by putting them on light “diets.” In this, one of his most interesting discoveries was that the eyes are the primary place light enters the circulation (as the eyes are completely translucent and contain very then blood vessels), and as such, he frequently saw dramatic improvements in chronic illnesses (e.g., chronic arthritis) once he replaced an individuals eye glasses with full spectrum glasses.

Note: based on my experiences with ultraviolet blood irradiation (and studying the properties of hemoglobin), I’ve come to believe that blood conducts light, hence making the small exposure through the eyes quite significant.

4. One of the most effective therapeutic modalities I’ve come across is ultraviolet blood irradiation (UVBI), which works by creating a direct line of blood from a UV light source to the blood stream—something I now believe works because people are not getting enough sunlight for sufficient amounts to enter the blood stream. UVBI (discussed further here) was originally used to treat a wide range of otherwise terminal infectious illnesses (at a time when only the earliest antibiotics existed), then quickly observed to also greatly autoimmune illnesses (e.g., asthma), surgical complications and many complex neurological and circulatory conditions—much of which was due to it greatly increasing circulation and reawakening cells or organs that had shut down.

Note: typically I use UVBI either for someone who just does not feel well (e.g., due to fatigue), someone who is struggling with an acute infection like a flu (as it will often rapidly eliminate them), for a chronic viral condition like EBV or shingles (as it is one of the most effective options for these types of illnesses), to prevent the complications of chemotherapy, or for a myriad of other illnesses (e.g., a variety of autoimmune disorders) when it is not feasible to get a more targeted treatment for the disorder.

Once I became a medical student (at which point I was familiar with the myriad of benefits of sunlight), I was struck by how neurotic dermatologists were about avoiding sunlight—for instance, in addition to hearing every patient I saw there be lectured about the importance of avoiding sunlight, through my classmates, I learned of dermatologists in the northern latitudes (which had low enough sunlight people suffered from seasonal affective disorder) effectively require their students to wear sunscreen and clothing which covered most of their body while indoors. At this point my perspective on the issue changed to “this crusade against the sun is definitely coming from the dermatologists” and “what on earth is wrong with these people?” A few years ago I finally learned the last piece of the puzzle through Robert Yoho MD and hence was inspired to write this entire article.

The Monopolization of Medicine

Throughout my life, I’ve noticed three curious patterns in the medical industry:

•They will promote healthy activities people are unlikely to do (e.g., exercising or smoking cessation).



•They will promote clearly unhealthy activities industries make money from (e.g., eating processed foods or taking a myriad of unsafe and ineffective pharmaceuticals).



•They will attack clearly beneficial activities that are easy to do (e.g., sunlight exposure, eating eggs, consuming raw dairy, or eating butter).

As best as I can gather, much of this is rooted in the scandalous history of the American Medical Association, when in 1899, George H. Simmons, MD took possession of the floundering organization (MDs were going out of business because their treatments were barbaric and didn’t work). He, in turn, started a program to give the AMA seal of approval in return for the manufacturers disclosing their ingredients and agreeing to advertise in a lot of AMA publications (they were not however required to prove their product was safe or effective). This maneuver was successful, and in just ten years, increased their advertising revenues 5-fold, and their physician membership 9-fold.

At the same time this happened, the AMA moved to monopolize the medical industry by doing things such as establishing a general medical education council (which essentially said their method of practicing medicine was the only credible way to practice medicine) which allowed them to then become the national accrediting body for medical schools. This in turn allowed them to end the teaching of many of the competing models of medicine such as homeopathy, chiropractic, naturopathy, and to a lesser extent, osteopathy—as states would often not give licenses to graduates of schools with a poor AMA rating.



Likewise, Simmons (along with his successor, Fishbein, who reigned from 1924 to 1950) established a "Propaganda Department" in 1913 to attack all unconventional medical treatments and anyone (MD or not) who practiced them. Fishbein was very good at what he did and could often organize massive media campaigns against anything he elected to deem “quackery” that were heard by millions of Americans (at a time when the country was much smaller).

After Simmons and Fishbein created this monopoly, they were quick to leverage it. This included blackmailing pharmaceutical companies to advertise with them, demanding the rights for a variety of healing treatments to be sold to the AMA, and sending the FDA or FTC after anyone who refused to sell out (which in at least in one case was proved in court since one of Fishbein’s “compatriots” thought what he was doing was wrong and testified against him).

For example, when UVBI was discovered, it rapidly swept through America’s hospitals as it saved many patients who would have otherwise died and was featured throughout the media (e.g., The New York Times and Time Magazine). The AMA then offered to “validate” Knott’s device for $100,000 plus the rights to the therapy, with Knott getting a small sales cut in return. Knott refused and the AMA conducted a study designed to fail and then reported UVBI offered no benefit (despite many of the patients in the study improving) after which hospitals rapidly abandoned the “debunked” practice (whereas UVBI is still used in the hospitals of other countries like Russia due to the phenomenal results it provides for “incurable” illnesses).

Similarly, around this same time, the AMA approached the inventors of many alternative cancer therapies (such as Krebiozen, Hoxey’s remedies and the Koch Catalysts) and pressured them to sign away almost all of the rights for the treatment to the AMA or be blacklisted. In each case, the inventor refused because they wanted it to remain affordable to everyday people (e.g., the AMA had initially used Hoxey’s remedy but massively inflated the cost for it). So, following their refusal, the AMA launched a blitz against the therapy, and then with the help of the FDA, buried it (which was later corroborated by court cases and a 1953 Congressional investigation).

In short, because of the power the AMA wielded, a single fraudulent negative study could immediately erase large bodies of independent research showing otherwise. Because of this, many remarkable medical innovations were successfully erased from history and part of my life’s work and many of the things I use in practice are essentially the therapies Simmons and Fishbein largely succeeded in wiping off the Earth.



Note: to illustrate that this is not just ancient history, consider how viciously and ludicrously the AMA attacked the use of ivermectin to treat COVID (as it was the biggest competitor to the COVID cartel). Likewise, one of the paradigm changing moments for Pierre Kory (which he discusses with Russel Brand here) was that after he testified to the Senate about ivermectin, he was put into a state of shock by the onslaught of media and medical journal campaigns from every direction trying to tank ivermectin and destroy he and his colleagues’ reputations (e.g., they got fired and had their papers which had already passed peer-review retracted). Two weeks into it, he got an email from Professor William B Grant (a vitamin D expert) that said “Dear Dr. Korey, what they're doing to ivermectin they've been doing to vitamin D for decades” and included a 2017 paper detailing the exact playbook industry uses again and again to bury inconvenient science.

Most infamously, Big Tobacco became one of the AMA’s biggest clients, which led to countless ads like this one being published by the AMA which persisted until Fishbein was forced out (at which point he became a highly paid lobbyist for the tobacco industry):

Note: because of how nasty they were, investigators gradually discovered how unscrupulous and sociopathic both Simmons and Fishbein were. Unfortunately, while I know from first-hand experience this was the case (e.g., a friend of mine knew Fishbein’s secretary and she stated that Fishbein was a truly horrible person she regularly saw carry out despicable actions and I likewise knew people who knew the revolutionary healers Fishbein targeted), I was never able to confirm many of the abhorrent allegations against Simmons because the book they all cite as a reference did not provide its sources, while the other books which provide different but congruent allegations are poorly sourced.

The Benefits of Sunlight

One of the oldest “proven” (but un-patentable) therapies in medicine was having people bathe in sunlight (e.g., it was one of the few things that actually had success in treating the 1918 influenza, prior to antibiotics it was one of the most effective treatments for treating tuberculosis and it was also widely used for a variety of other diseases). In turn, since it is safe, effective, and freely available, it stands to reason that unscrupulous individuals who wanted to monopolize the practice of medicine would want to cut off the public’s access to it.

Note: the success of sunbathing was the original inspiration for ultraviolet blood irradiation.



Because of how successful the war against sunlight has been many people are unaware of its benefits. For example:

1. Sunlight is critical for mental health. This is most well appreciated with depression (e.g., seasonal affective disorder) but in reality the effects are far more broad reaching (e.g., unnatural light exposure destroys your circadian rhythm).



Note: I really got this point during my medical internship, where after a long period of night shifts under fluorescent lights, noticed I was becoming clinically depressed (which has never otherwise happened to me and led to a co-resident I was close to offering to prescribe antidepressants). I decided to do an experiment (I do this a lot—e.g., I try to never recommend treatments to patients I haven’t already tried on myself) and stuck with it for a few more days, then went home and bathed under a full spectrum bulb, at which point I almost instantly felt better. I feel my story is particularly important for healthcare workers since many people in the system are forced to spend long periods of their under artificial light and their mental health (e.g., empathy) suffers greatly from it. For example, consider this study of Chinese operating room nurses which found their mental health was significantly worse than the general population and that this decline was correlated to their lack of sunlight exposure.

2. A large epidemiological study found women with higher solar UVB exposure had only half the incidence of breast cancer as those with lower solar exposure and that men with higher residential solar exposure had only half the incidence of fatal prostate cancer.

Note: a 50% reduction in either of these cancers greatly exceeds what any of the approaches we use to treat or prevent them have accomplished.



3. A 20 year prospective study evaluated 29,518 women in Southern Sweden where average women from each age bracket with no significant health issues were randomly selected, essentially making it one of the best possible epidemiologic studies that could be done. It found that women who were sun avoidant compared to those who had regular exposure to sunlight were:

•Overall 60% more likely to die, being roughly 50% more likely to die than the moderate exposure group and roughly 130% more likely to die than the group with high sun exposure.

