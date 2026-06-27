The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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🚨Former CIA Agent: "Cancer Is So Easily Cured It's Not Even Funny" https://x.com/TheProjectUnity/status/1868647305022513528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://healnavigator.com/blog/fenbendazole-dose-for-humans/

I never can spell Fenbendazole :))...

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From a fellow commenter in 2024:

08/14/24 Water and more:

Continued treatments on a woman with cancer has shown to be dramatically helpful, she is feeling better , more energy , active, went on camping trip, and even with the choice to add chemo to the situation , is doing well. Tumor is shrinking , bleeding stopped , We have been able to counteract the debilitating or discomfort of chemo with my LIVE , vortex mountain water , LA Mana water , my hydrosols and Palo Santo essential oil, and CYMATIC sonic treatments and detox foot bath protocol.

All readings taken again first , for energetic , structure and function, then drinking these waters , essential oil on each chakra, seal Hydrosol spray on face and chest. ALL readings improved, then Cymatics treatment while doing detox footbath with speaker mounted under tub and heard through sound system and visual pattern on Cymatic plate. (This sounds like radionix tech. I will learn more).

Then my live music session in 432hz, then meridian foot massage. Tested again ALL READINGS even greater improvement , even a couple that had dropped down from chemo effects.. We will be continuing and I will be doing, presentation, and demo, live music and speaking at upcoming Alightenfest /Summer in Harmony event.

09/30/24 Water and more:

More dramatic results results yesterday on a being with cancer and other situations arising from.

So recent improvements were affected by the choice to add chemo to the combination of applied modalities. We have been mitigating the often very negative effects of this with my live , vortex mountain water. So electro dermal acupuncture testing was done first, when low scores appeared on some organs and systems, I wanted to test and see if with just drinking THIS WATER , and SPRAYING with my HYDROSOLS of Blue Spruce, Red Cedar, Fir and Lavender ,and holding TESLA PURPLE PLATE over these organs, if we could bring them back up. They did DRAMATICALLY. My friend who has done this testing for 30 years and taught many doctors had never seen such. Then we proceeded with CYMATIC /DETOX FOOT BATH, TESLA PURPLE PLATE, MY LIVE MUSIC,MERIDIAN FOOTS MASSAGE . ITS WORKING WONDERS . I like to think of this this way , A door with 7 LOCKS has been placed upon us by diabolical intention, just one KEY will not open ALL THE LOCKS , but the right synergistic combination OF 7 KEYS will unlock the door . This must be our complete intention WITHOUT DOUBTING, or HOPELESSNESS.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

[Substack tried to stop me from completing this comment with it's tedious little screen drop glitch]

And now that the contagious C19 injection is stripping out the P53 cancer prevention gene in our cells, cancer just got a whole lot more lucrative. And then there's the existing cancer epidemics created by 5+ years of exposure to the Smart Grids installed everywhere since 2010... exacerbated by the 5G technology - masts and now wires / satellites. BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street know where to put their money.

Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Institute discovered the C19 injection P53 gene stripping in 06/2021. If the medical industry, now the #1 leading cause of death, had even on microscopic shred of integrity left, the C19 injection would have been stopped in it's tracks right then. But it doesn't. So here we are.

Remember, cancer is also parasitic and thrives in low pH environments. Start researching the amazing anti-cancer strategies people are finding with:

-Baking Soda (mined only, in Wyoming)

-Acupuncture for skin cancers - you can get your own needles on eBay

-Fenbazadole, Ivermectin, DMSO, and more

Harold Saive came up with this yesterday:

Declassified CIA Paper From 1951 RESEMBLANCE BETWEEN ENDOPARASITES AND MALIGNANT TUMORS

we have been lied to about Cancer and many diseases

https://neomicroscopy.substack.com/p/declassified-cia-paper-from-1951?publication_id=3127206&post_id=157089895&isFreemail=true&r=456yya&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

In 2024, I had a rash of skin cancers on my torso. I did not panic. I used Baking Soda, Acpuncture and frequencies on youtube.. They are all gone now. I take Baking Soda at night and Apple Cider Vinegar in the morning.

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