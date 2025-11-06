by Denis Rancourt

“Probably one of the most important presentations of the last few years” -- Christof Plothe,

World Council for Health

ABSTRACT: I will present our group’s five years of rigorous analysis of excess mortality during the COVID-19 era, including The Netherlands as an example. High-resolution geotemporal patterns on several continents show that viral disease spread did not cause the observed excess all-cause mortality. The mortality patterns are contrary to aviation and societal transmission; instead, they synchronize with imposed local measures and institutional practices. Vaccine rollouts often closely associate with large mortality peaks, but we attribute this primarily to concomitant assaults and severe disruptions of care rather than the known direct toxicity of the injections. The COVID-19 pandemic event echoes historical pandemics and wars over millennia, which followed long periods of increasing economic predation causing large-scale socially heterogeneous extreme poverty and chronic health deficiencies, accompanied by shrill propaganda and fear. At the highest level, a solution would be to dismantle geo-economic and investor predation and the elite systemic corruption that drives it. This work supports evidence-based reform.

It was a wonderful wonderful conference organized by our new Dutch friends!

SHORT BIO: Denis Rancourt holds B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in physics, and a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Toronto. He was a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) of Canada international post‑doctoral candidate in national scientific laboratories including in The Netherlands at the Kamerlingh Onnes Laboratory of the Leiden Institute for Physics. He then became a national NSERC University Research Fellow (NSERC-URF), in Canada, and a lead researcher and professor at the University of Ottawa for 23 years, where he became a tenured Full Professor. He is an interdisciplinary research scientist, and has published over 100 articles in peer‑reviewed science journals, in many different areas of science, while concentrating on epidemiology since 2020. He is presently co-director and researcher at the non-profit “CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest” (correlation-canada.org).

