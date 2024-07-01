By Frank Holmes

“On the Holmes Front” with Frank Holmes

The Democrats are living through a nightmare—and not just because of Joe Biden’s disqualifying debate performance.

The problem plaguing the Democratic Party and causing its most bitter partisans to have sleepless nights is far deeper than a one-night performance, or even a four-year record of destroying the country.

Not only do voters not accept the primary message Democrats have campaigned on for four years, but a new poll shows they actually believe the opposite.

Faced with a sluggish economy, enormous inflation, and an uncontrolled illegal immigrant crime wave the Democrats had to turn to one message: Donald Trump is a dictator who will wreck “our democracy.”

The “democracy message” has been front-and-center in Democratic TV spots, online ads, fundraising and get-out-the-vote emails, speeches, and TV interviews since before the last election.

But a recent poll found voters trust Donald Trump more than Joe Biden on the issue of preserving “our democracy.”

The poll, taken by The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, interviewed 3,513 voters in the key swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. They also singled out another 2,255 as “deciders,” voters whose voice will have a special impact.

“Which candidate do you think would do a better job handling…threats to democracy in the U.S.?” they asked.

It wasn’t even close.

Among all swing state voters, Trump beat Biden by 11 points — 44 percent to 33 percent.

His lead with “deciders” was a closer but still substantial nine points (38 percent to 29 percent).

The big problem, according to the pollsters, is that when conservative and centrist voters think about “threats to democracy,” they don’t think of Trump… they think of the Biden administration.

Biden has cherry-picked or twisted quotations about Trump saying he wants a “bloodbath,” having a third term, or being the world’s most short-term “dictator” (but only on his first day in office).

Swing state voters don’t buy it from Biden.

Non-liberals say the real threats to democracy come from the Biden administration and the Democratic Party—trying to throw a political opponent in jail, planning to reward millions of illegal aliens with U.S. citizenship and voting privileges, even suing to deny voters the right to cast their ballot for Donald Trump at all.

Conservatives gloated, just a little bit, over the humiliating poll results.

That happened “even though this is basically the entire Dem platform and has been since Biden took office,” said conservative writer Philip Reichert.

Of course, the legacy media didn’t take the news easily.

“Good news for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party: the swing-state voters most likely to decide the election believe that democracy is on the ballot in November,” said the reliably liberal New Republic magazine.

“The problem: they trust Donald Trump to protect it more than Biden.”

Continue reading...

The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose - exposes the myth for what it is, showing how nearly everyone, as a result of one particular unquestioned assumption, directly contributes to violence and oppression without even realizing it.

The Art of Liberty Foundation has copies of The Most Dangerous Superstition for $14 https://government-scam.com/product/the-most-dangerous-superstition/

OR

The "Trifecta Bundle" with a copy of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and a Liberator Flash Drive for $60 https://government-scam.com/product/trifecta/

OR

An “Everything Bundle” with everything in “The Trifecta Bundle” PLUS a copy of Larken's book: What Anarchy Isn't, Sedition, Subversion & Sabotage by The Bad Quaker, Anarchy Exposed (Voluntaryism/Anarchy for Cops) by Larken Rose and Shepard the Voluntaryist, and Three Friends Free (Voluntaryism/Anarchy for Kids by Anam Paiseanta) for $100. https://government-scam.com/product/everything-package/