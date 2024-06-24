by Frank Bergman

Democrats in Maine have stepped in and shut down an investigation by Republican lawmakers into the state’s spike in excess deaths.

Republican State Rep. Heidi Sampson (R-Alfred) is raising the alarm over Maine’s surging excess deaths.

Sampson warns that the state has suffered an alarming “silent epidemic.”

She revealed that data shows that excess deaths are now 18% higher than they were in 2020.

Specifically, the state has seen a surge in sudden deaths among young and middle-aged adults with no known previous illness.

However, Sampson revealed that the state’s Democrat lawmakers “shrugged their shoulders” when she proposed investigating the deaths.

Alarmingly, she warns that Democrats have stymied her effort to investigate the issue.

After growing increasingly concerned about the soaring excess since the pandemic, Sampson tried to bring the issue to the Maine House of Representatives in March.

Sampson compiled Maine’s all-cause mortality data for 2015-2022.

The data was analyzed by a statistician.

The lawmaker warned her colleagues that Maine has suffered an 18% increase in excess deaths among 25- to 64-year-olds since 2020.

She also cited the CEO of the One America insurance company, J. Scott Davison.

Sampson said Davison “publicly disclosed that during the third and fourth quarter of 2021, death in people of working age 18 to 64 was 40% higher than it was before the pandemic.”

She went on to describe the recent emergence of the now-common phenomenon of “sudden death syndrome.”

Examples of sudden deaths include death by heart attack, stroke, meningitis, brain aneurysm, pulmonary embolism, anaphylaxis, and asthma.

“You will find hundreds, even thousands, of examples,” she told her colleagues in the state House.

“A few years ago, this was unheard of.

“Sudden death syndrome (SDS)” is a “silent epidemic” that demands immediate attention and investigation, she asserted.

“SDS is an umbrella term. It includes biologically based scenarios describing [the] quick onset of unexpected mortality without prior signs of illness. I’ll repeat: without prior signs of illness,” Sampson said.

“Autopsies may be non-conclusive due to the lack of obvious abnormalities. They may also be non-conclusive because we may not be asking the right questions.”

“If there is even a chance this data is correct, we have the moral obligation to our children to investigate,” she said.

“This data represents a flashing red light.”

In a new interview, Sampson described the surge in excess deaths as “earthshaking.”

“This data was compiled by actuaries who are the mathematical experts insurance companies rely upon,” she told the Defender.

“A 40% increase in deaths is literally earthshaking.

“Even a 10% increase in excess deaths would have been a 1-in-200-year event.”

Sampson presented her findings to her colleagues at the state House and urged Maine lawmakers to back investigations into the issue.

“They just shrugged their shoulders,” Sampson said.

“We shut the whole damn state down for 6%,” she said of the lockdowns during the Covid pandemic.

“What are we doing with almost 18%?

“As a mother and a grandmother, this entire issue deeply concerns me.

“I want my children and their children to have long, healthy lives.

“We need to get to the bottom of this.”

Sampson has also raised critical questions about the safety of Covid mRNA shots which were misleadingly pushed onto the public as “vaccines.”

She also warned against the growing influence of unelected international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The data are in — it is not safe and effective,” she said.

“And until the federal government removes the liability shield from the vaccine manufacturers, the COVID-19 shot must be removed from the Maine market.”

But she told the Defender that “she once again faced resistance from her colleagues.”

She described the response from Democrats as “tense and uncomfortable.”

Her Democrat colleagues also shot down her order to nullify WHO’s now-failed pandemic treaty authority that surrenders state’s rights to the United Nations “health” agency in the event of a future pandemic or “climate emergency.”

“It was heart-sickening to watch my colleagues on the other side of the aisle rapidly stand, object, and vote against this motion,” Sampson wrote in April.

“All I can say is now they are responsible for the information they have heard,” she said.

“It is on the record.”

