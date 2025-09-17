By Donald Shaw

SKDKnickerbocker LLC, a top Democratic Party-aligned public relations firm, has agreed to run a “bot-based program” to amplify pro-Israel narratives on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, and other platforms, according to a filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act submitted on Aug. 29. The contract, signed on April 28, 2025, describes a strategy to “flood the zone” with content promoting the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ pro-Israel messages, using automated tools to increase the reach and visibility of specific posts.

The contract, worth $600,000 from April 2025 through March 2026, also tasks SKDK with coaching Israeli civil society spokespeople for on-camera appearances, testing the effectiveness of social media influencers, and arranging tailored outreach to journalists at outlets including BBC, CNN, Fox, and the Associated Press to secure favorable coverage. While it is not confirmed whether the bot program is already active, the contract date suggests it could be underway.

According to the filing, SKDK’s work for Israel, overseen by its parent company Stagwell Global, is being done as a subcontractor for the French public relations firm Havas. Stagwell, founded by longtime Likud ally Mark Penn, also has a Republican Party-aligned affiliate called Targeted Victory that is working as a subcontractor for Havas on pro-Israel communications.

The “bot-based” program echoes tactics that have been documented in pro-Israel influence efforts since the beginning of the country’s war on Gaza. A May 2024 Al Jazeera investigation found that networks of automated, AI-powered “superbots” were targeting posts by pro-Palestinian accounts, rapidly replying with pro-Israel messages and amplifying certain narratives. These bots can respond rapidly and operate around the clock, and they are increasingly using large language models, making it difficult to distinguish them from real users.

This development follows SKDK's registration earlier this year as a foreign agent for Israel, its only foreign government client. The firm disclosed being actively involved in outreach to news outlets and platforms, including NPR, Fox News, MSNBC, and Elon Musk's X, to promote Israeli perspectives

SKDK is deeply woven into the Democratic Party establishment. Co-founder Anita Dunn, a longtime Biden adviser, rotated between the firm and the White House before becoming an advisor to the pro-Biden/Harris outfit Future Forward. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s orbit is also well represented: Justin Goodman, an SKDK executive vice president, was his communications director for nearly a decade, while partner Mike Morey is another Schumer alum. Josh Isay, SKDK’s former CEO, previously served as Schumer’s chief of staff. Other firm leaders include partner Hilary Rosen, who has been a prominent surrogate for Democratic campaigns, and CEO Doug Thornell, a veteran of the DCCC and DNC.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.