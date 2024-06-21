By Tyler Durden

xAI's multi-billion dollar "Gigafactory of Compute" is being constructed in Memphis, Tennessee, and is set to become the world's largest supercomputer.

The artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk could be months away from powering chatbot Grok, which is already operational on the X platform.

A source recently told The Daily Memphian that the supercomputer could start running in 8 to 12 months.

The supercomputer is intended to power and do computations for Grok, the chatbot run by xAI’s artificial intelligence. The Information, a business publication, reported on May 26 that the supercomputer would be ready by August 2025. But a source familiar with the matter told The Daily Memphian that the supercomputer could start running eight to 12 months earlier than expected, making an August 2024 start possible.

On Wednesday morning, Dell Founder & CEO Michael Dell posted a picture of Dell racks slated for the Grok.

"We're building a Dell AI factory with @nvidia to power @grok for @xai @elonmusk," Dell wrote in a post.

X user DogeDesigner also reported that Dell is supplying xAI with supercomputer equipment. Musk chimed in on X that Dell "is assembling half of the racks that are going into the supercomputer that xAI is building."

To be precise, Dell is assembling half of the racks that are going into the supercomputer that xAI is building — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2024

X users had many questions, including "Who's assembling the other half?" and "Liquid-cooled?"

Musk then responded to X user Mario Nawfal, saying "SMC," or Super Micro Computer, will supply the other half.

SMC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2024

As for Musk...

Perhaps this news will lift Dell and SMC higher on Thursday (today's a holiday). On Tuesday, Nvidia was crowned the world's most valuable company.

Year-to-date gains...

"It seems like Elon Musk is assembling an avengers-like team of tech giants and turning them into a formidable force in the AI, with Grok as their secret weapon," one X user said.

It seems like Elon Musk is assembling an avengers-like team of tech giants and turning them into a formidable force in the AI, with Grok as their secret weapon. — Rancho (@rschanchad) June 19, 2024

A secret weapon against the woke censorship mob?

GPU power is the new arms race.

