Users on social media (TikTok/YouTube) have demonstrated how this "Specialty Reflective Finish" spray creates a retro-reflective layer. When a speed camera's flash hits the plate, the light bounces directly back, resulting in a white, unreadable glare in the official citation photo.

Rust-Oleum 214944 is marketed as a safety spray for visibility, but for the liberty-minded, it has a "side effect": it turns your license plate into a mirror that blinds the state’s automated tax collectors.

Law enforcement agencies across the US (from Florida to California) have released warnings about the "proliferation of plate obscuring sprays." They argue that even if the plate looks clear to the human eye, the "chemical interference" with their cameras constitutes a crime.

It’s official—California launches crackdown on tampered license plates, targeting drivers and dealers

By Laura

The state of California has started at war against ghost plates and they have now launched a law against these plates, but not only targeting those who use them, also those who manufacture and sell them, they are going after the entire chain.

Since January 2026, law AB 1085 has come into force, and no excuses are valid. Hiding your license plate is a crime and it will be quite expensive if you decide to do it.

What are ghost plates?

Plates where one or more numbers or letters have been disguised, so that traffic security cameras cannot read them… Many think they are harmless or just aesthetic, but if they were so harmless, why would they be legal?

Tinted covers, reflective films, “anti-camera” sprays, or mechanisms that rotate the plate at the press of a button, options that are used to avoid paying tolls and to avoid automatic fines!

The change

Authorities have been after drivers who use them for quite some time, but now they have decided to take a step further by also going after those who manufacture, sell, or distribute any device that alters the visibility of license plates. They will no longer only go after the user, but also after the manufacturer, and forget about the small fines they used to issue (250 dollars). Now they are going further.

Fines that hurt…

Manufacturers and sellers can face fines of up to 1,000 dollars per unit sold. Not per order, but per product sold. If a store has hundreds of these items in stock, it had better start saving to pay the fine.“But you can see it with the naked eye”

No, it does not matter if a police officer can read the plate in front of them. If it has any accessory that makes it harder for automatic cameras to detect it, we are talking about something illegal. And especially in California, where there are cameras, tolls, and stolen vehicle detection systems, it is better not to play around.

Technology has been the trigger

California has invested millions in automatic license plate reading systems, and for them to work they have to capture plates properly. They have to be clear and clean.

It is worth remembering that license plates are not decorative, they are basic public safety tools.

There will be no adaptation period

This is something that seems normal to us. You do not have to adapt to driving slower or faster. It is simply something you should not do. Warnings are over. In 2026 the rule will be enforced and there will be no forgiveness.

Police can issue fines from day one, and businesses can be sanctioned immediately. That is why many drivers are now being surprised that something they bought “with no problem” is no longer legal.

What should you do?

Very simple, check your license plate. We are not going to get into whether you have been doing this practice or not. Check your plate. Any cover with spray, film, or strange mechanisms that prevent proper reading of the plate, even those sold as “protection against dirt”, will be subject to a fine if they interfere with cameras.

And be careful, because if you are involved in an accident or an unpaid toll, the fine will likely be higher.

For years there have been contradictions, but the reality is that these devices have been illegal since 2008, and even though they were sold as if nothing was wrong, it is time to put an end to this practice. If they are not sold, they are not used.

No more tricks, Houdini. The license plate has to be visible, readable, and capturable. You have been warned!

