by The Free Thought Project

The footage of the fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, said one journalist, “shows that the final act of his life was trying to help a woman who was being physically assaulted by the masked agents who would then kill him.”

WARNING: The following article contains graphic video.

In the original video of the shooting of a man in Minneapolis, identified by the Minneapolis Star Tribune at 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a woman in a pink coat was seen in the background filming the incident with her phone.

Drop Site News obtained footage that appeared “to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk” and showed the shooting at a closer distance than the footage taken from inside Glam Doll Donuts.

In the video, the shooting victim, dressed in a brown coat and pants, is seen filming a federal agent with his phone. He’s then seen guiding another person toward the sidewalk as the agent forcefully shoves a third person to the ground.

The agent appears to pepper-spray Pretti and pull him away from the other person as a group of several other officers approach and surround him.

They wrestle him to the ground and struggle with him for several seconds before he appears to try to get up. Roughly 10 gun shots ring out and Pretti falls to the ground.

(Another angle of federal agents killing a Minnesota legal observer, which appears to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk. Obtained by Drop Site News)

“What the fuck did you do? What the fuck did you do?” yells the woman behind the camera repeatedly.

“Cowards,” said US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) in response to the footage.

The video, said journalist Susan Glasser, “shows that the final act of his life was trying to help a woman who was being physically assaulted by the masked agents who would then kill him.”

The video contradicted the Department of Homeland Security’s claim that Pretti had approached immigration officers with a gun.

In a press conference, Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino doubled down on the assertion and claimed Pretti had aimed to “massacre” Border Patrol agents while they conducted operations, but then did not explain when the victim had threatened the officers with his gun.

“Why did... Commander Bovino only take two questions, then abruptly shut down the press conference?” asked US Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif). “Because he knows he can’t defend cold-blooded murder.”

Continue reading...

In-Stock and Now Shipping – The Idolatry of Statism

Why Christians Should Oppose Nationalism

On Christmas Eve we syndicated the (very) short book: The Idolatry of Statism – Why Christians Should Oppose Nationalism “pro-modified” with Etienne memes. We announced that we had ordered hard copies for the Art of Liberty Foundation store. Those hard copies are now IN-STOCK and shipping. We have Single Copies for $4.95 and 5 Packs for $20 at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.

This is an excellent companion piece to Etienne’s expose To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, which how Statism is being unethically and manipulatively indoctrinated into the public through mandatory schools, scouting, and a monopoly media system using sneaky and duplicitous “marketing” techniques ranging from product placing the American Flag (Idol) at moments of high-positive emotion to subliminal programming to making the “government” the hero in thousands of tell-a-vision shows and movies.