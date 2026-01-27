The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
33m

I just discovered that my local law enforcement, the county courthouse, state bureau of investigation, the federal magistrates office, and governor's office has covered up the existence of industrial scale meth production (9 factories in my county and two counties in South Carolina) for over 50 years, leaving dozens murdered and trapped in drug informant status to facilitate murders, drug trafficking, and more.

The DA Ted Bell, who presided over this latest incarnation of the drug trafficking network is still in office!! after an FBI sting in 2022 - and is running for re-election. OMFG. Dozens have been murdered to keep the secrets of the Head of the Sheriff's Narc Squad managing the operation and acting as primary enforcer. Five inmates at the county jail died of "overdoses" in one day.

On top of all that, there was one judge (Randy Pool) who preyed on the vulnerable women who came before his bench to get sex. He would threaten to remove their kids, promised to pay their bills, promised to give them reduced or no charges. You name it. And he was disgusting looking. The yick factor alone...

There are thousands of new arrivals in this county. I bet very few knew they were moving into a major, multi-decade, drug hub with a courthouse that is completely off the rails.

