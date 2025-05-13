by Tyler Durden

It was only a matter of time before a defense company introduced a complete armor package for the Tesla Cybertruck, given that Elon Musk promoted its stainless steel exoskeleton as bulletproof against 9mm rounds and buckshot blasts. The billionaire said in late 2023, "The apocalypse could come along at any moment, and here at Tesla we have the finest in apocalypse technology."

On Friday, Archimedes Defense and Unplugged Performance's UP.FIT unveiled a new bolt-on 'ultimate defense upgrade' for the Tesla Cybetruck to protect against "14.5mm heavy machine gun rounds" and "IED/mine protection" for military and defense operations.

"Archimedes Defense and Unplugged Performance have joined forces to bring you STING—a groundbreaking series of up-armored, genset-equipped Tesla Cybertruck packages designed for those who demand the highest levels of Performance, protection, and energy independence. Engineered for both government and civilian use, STING is built to thrive in the harshest environments, offering unmatched capability for anyone who needs to be ready for anything," UP.FIT wrote on its website.

There are three distinct variants of the STING, with STING APC being the most extreme for war zones.

"This level of protection is critical for military and defense operations where threats are not only present but imminent and severe. Additionally, the optional genset enables long-endurance missions, ensuring that your vehicle remains operational for extended periods without the need for external power sources," UP.FIT explained.

Hmm.

Unplugged Performance wrote on X that the Cybertruck STING packages are primarily for government buyers.

The question becomes how many Tier 1 operators will request an armored Cybetruck with a built-in 125kW generator for constant recharging on the modern battlefield. An upgrade from the Toyota Hilux?

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.