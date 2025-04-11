Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Barack Obama has become filthy rich, Megyn Kelly says his net worth doesn’t make sense “He did 2 terms as president and off of that he’s made himself over $100 million, almost $100 million, probably over. To be honest, we don’t know all of the earnings

“He did 2 terms as president and off of that he’s made himself over $100 million, almost $100 million, probably over. To be honest, we don’t know all of the earnings – The Obamas reportedly own luxury properties – A home in Martha’s Vineyard estimated to be worth some $20 million bucks – An addition to properties in Washington, D.C. reportedly bought for$8.1 million – A beachfront home in Hawaii reportedly bought for $8.7 million – A home bought in Chicago for $1.65 million

“Public reports estimate that that is their net worth parlayed on the back of Barack Obama’s 14 years of holding political office. He did not spend 50 years in government service. He did a stint in the Illinois state Senate. He did a couple years in the US Senate before he ran for office and won” Officially Barack Obama’s net worth is said to be $70 million but Megyn Kelly and many others believe the real number to be over $100 million+ because not all his income is reported

From Newsweek November 2024. Think the concentration should be on Bill Clinton too. Trump lost money so I guess that’s why he’s not included?. “Former and future President Donald Trump, was the only commander-in-chief who lost money during his time in the Oval Office, which was thought to be driven largely by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Trump had by far the highest net worth overall among U.S. presidents dating back to John F. Kennedy. Bill Clinton Increased His Wealth by the Most After Presidency, Barack Obama Was Second Clinton, the Democratic president who was in office for two terms between 1993 and 2001, started his presidency with a net worth of $1.3 million, and after leaving office, had accumulated a wealth of $120 million, according to

. Barack Obama was the president who saw the second highest increase to his wealth coming out of office, at around 5,300 percent. After the Democrat was in office for two terms between 2009 to 2017, he accumulated a net worth of $70 million, up from $1.3 million.”

Barack and Michelle Obama signed a joint book deal with Penguin Random House in 2017, reportedly worth $65 million, for their respective memoirs. Note that prior to this, during Obama’s presidency, Pearson Publishing, a company related to Penguin Random House through corporate ownership, received significant contracts related to the Common Core educational initiative. Some sources claim these contracts were worth $350 million, though exact figures and direct connections are debated and not conclusively proven. There is a very good possibility here of a Quid Pro Quo deal arrangement. It appears Barry was quite generous to the publishing company (parent company) that was also generous enough to give the two of them a sweet book deal where they raked in well over 150 million after sales by some reports. It looks like Barry scratched the back of the publisher and then when Barry got out the Publisher scratched him back with a big thank you what do you think? He may as well laundered the money to clean it it’s so obvious here! – Troy Taylor

Obama turned two terms in office into a fortune, and somehow, no one’s asking how? This guy built a multi-million dollar empire off “public service” while the rest of us are stuck working for scraps.

All the crooks do this. Look at the Clinton’s. They were flat broke. Today? They’re gazillionaires. There’s several ways that they do this. Book deals, foundations, and they probably all use NGO’s every way they can, etc. etc..DC is a criminal enterprise. – Tim MAGA

He did a reverse Justice Engoron with Mar-a-lago though. Bought the Martha’s Vinyard property for 11.75M thru a trust. Probably worth $50-75M. He also made ungodly amounts narrating for Netflix nature shows and his books. I think his money is legit from his fame. Situated on 29.3 waterfront acres near the Edgartown Great Pond, the impressive estate, which was built in 2001, features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a powder room. It also boasts an elegant master suite complete with a fireplace, as well as two guest wings, a two-car garage, a sun deck, boathouse, and a pool. – Relaxing News

All the corruption and fraud DOGE is exposing is starting to make this make a lot more sense. – Klay Thompson

Yeah, I looked into it a couple of years ago. My jaw dropped when I saw Clinton’s net worth before & after his presidency. Both Bush’s made millions, too. Trump is the only POTUS to lose money during his term. – Angels’ Demons

