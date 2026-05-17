by Tim Truth

In magic trickery, a force is a way of manipulating someone’s choices so they believe they acted freely, even though the outcome was controlled from the start.

A successful force has two key components: (1) the technique significantly affects the spectator’s decision or the outcome of their choice, and (2) the spectator feels free in their choice and in control of the outcome. Forcing may be the most versatile mechanism in magic, and paradoxically, one of the least understood by laypeople. Once the performer knows the spectator’s “choice” in advance, virtually any revelation or effect becomes possible.

2 Types of Forcing:

Decision Forces = narrowing/influencing the choice itself

Outcome Forces = disconnecting the choice from the outcome (the choice is genuinely free but irrelevant)

Psychological Biases:

Priming/ Suggestion: Subtle prior suggestions and planted thoughts influence subsequent behavior and perception without awareness. Under cognitive load and social pressure, people default to the most available/common response.

Predictable Behaviors: When presented with a specific situation or question, most people choose the same thing. The magician exploits people’s laziness knowing the average human follows the path of least resistance.

Reactance (reverse psychology): When freedom is perceived as threatened, independent/ contrarian people act to re-establish it (Brehm 1966). The magician can use “strategic self-anticonformity” against such audience members - misrepresenting their true desires so the target’s disagreement leads to the forced choice.

Techniques:

Physical Timing and Positioning - The performer controls when and where the target option becomes easiest to take. For example in the Classic Force, the force card arrives under the spectator’s fingers at the moment their hand naturally reaches into the spread.

Prop Gimmicks - Prepared objects constrain the possible outcomes while appearing ordinary.

Switches (sleight of hand) - the selected object is secretly exchanged for the required one.

Hidden Uniformity - All options look different but are secretly the same

Salience: Increasing the visual saliency of target items (making them stand out from their surround) makes them more likely to be chosen

Which depop poison do you want? Vax or ivermectin?

Key Principles:

System 1 processing is the enabler of forcing. Most forces exploit automatic (System 1) processing - people do not engage deliberate reasoning about whether their choice is truly free. (Pailhes, Rensink, Kuhn 2020)

The sense of agency is easily fooled. People consistently report feeling free and in control even when heavily influenced (e.g., 98% chose the forced card in the Visual Riffle Force while feeling “completely free”). (Olson et al. 2015) People are largely unaware of the mechanisms driving their decisions. They underestimate how predictable their choices are. (Pailhes Rensink, Kuhn 2020)

“Free choice + hidden constraint = forced outcome.” This is the fundamental equation of forcing. The constraint can be mathematical, linguistic, physical, perceptual, or psychological. (Annemann 1933; Fulves 1983)

“If you are given a choice, you believe you have a choice.” The mere form of a choice -- “pick any card” -- creates the conviction of freedom even when the choice is constrained. (Teller, Seven Principles of Magic)

Cognitive dissonance protects the force retroactively. Once a spectator believes they made a free choice, they elevate its value and construct post-hoc justifications. (Johansson & Hall 2005; Sleights of Mind)

A force enables effects that appear to use a completely different mechanism. Once the performer knows the card, they can wrap any presentation around the knowledge (pulse reading, telepathy, prediction). The audience is so focused on the claimed method’s plausibility that they never question the freedom of the original selection. (Hugard & Braue, Royal Road -- The Pulse Trick)

Why can magic be important to study?

The techniques employed by professional magicians have more-or-less been experimentally vetted for their effectiveness in deceiving an audience, and in doing so they often expose real errors in human perception and reasoning processes. By coming to terms with the fallibility of the human mind and its sense-making abilities, an individual can more successfully defend themself and others against manipulators attempting to exploit these blind spots.

Do mainstream and alt media manipulators use principles from magic to fool their audiences?

Yes, they absolutely do. Take this ‘The Art of Deception: Training for a New Generation of Online Covert Operations’ document leaked from inside the GCHQ (British intelligence agency). Numerous slides detail how techniques from magic are used to do the Establishment’s bidding on the internet. You’ve almost certainly encountered people online trying to get you to take poison using these methods (think ivermectin as one obvious such case)

Note there are many other aspects of how forcing is used in magic that I left out of this article to keep it brief and digestible. I’ve chosen to focus on the principals and techniques that are often employed in online psychological operations rather than include all the mechanisms of parlor tricks that fall under this umbrella.

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