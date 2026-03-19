by Matt Agorist

In a world where the State spends trillions of dollars on bloated defense contracts to build “smart” weapons that often end up incinerating wedding parties or schools in the Middle East, a single individual with a 3D printer and $96 just shattered the monopoly on high-tech violence. A video, along with the plans, has recently surfaced showcasing “Project Canard,” an open-source, 3D-printed guided rocket system that recalculates its trajectory mid-air using a $5 sensor and some piano wire. The creator, operating under the GitHub handle novatic14, has essentially handed the keys to advanced surface-to-air defense to anyone with an internet connection and a spool of plastic filament.

The technical specifications of the build are a direct slap in the face to the military-industrial complex. The entire launcher and interceptor frame are printed in standard PLA and run off an off-the-shelf ESP32 microcontroller, proving that the barrier to entry for precision hardware has not just been lowered—it has been obliterated. The system even creates its own local Wi-Fi network, allowing the operator to monitor live telemetry and arm the “MANPADS” (Man-Portable Air-Defense System) prototype from a laptop. It uses a distributed camera node network to triangulate targets and update flight paths in real-time, a capability that, until about ten minutes ago, was the exclusive domain of governments with the power to tax their citizens into poverty.

Of course, the usual suspects in D.C. and the corporate press are likely already clutching their pearls, preparing the “public safety” scripts they use every time the people reclaim a sliver of their natural rights. We’ve seen this play out before with pioneers like Cody Wilson and Defense Distributed, who fought the State to a standstill over the right to share files for 3D-printed firearms. The reality is that this technology is about the decentralization of power. When a “precision weapon” costs less than a pair of designer sneakers, the era of the State using air superiority to crush dissent or occupy foreign lands is nearing its expiration date.

Indeed, the state has already begun mobilizing its legislative machinery to ensure that the “Project Canard” breakthrough remains a fleeting moment of defiance rather than a permanent shift in power. As we move through 2026, the regulatory landscape is shifting from targeting just the finished product to criminalizing the very tools and information that make decentralized defense possible. In a move that mirrors the most dystopian science fiction, lawmakers in states like California and New York are currently pushing bills that would force 3D printer manufacturers to install “firearm blocking technology” directly into the hardware.

Take California’s Assembly Bill 2047, for instance. This proposal would effectively turn every 3D printer into a government-monitored device, requiring mandatory “blueprint detection algorithms” to stop the production of “unlawful” parts. It’s not just about the plastic; it’s about the code. Under similar legislation like Colorado’s HB26-1144, the mere possession of digital instructions for a firearm or “firearm component” can now be classified as a crime if “intent to manufacture” is suspected. When a “component” can be as simple as a 3D-printed fin or a motor casing, the state has essentially granted itself the power to arrest you for having the wrong files on your hard drive.

The federal government is equally busy. The 3D Printed Gun Safety Act of 2025 targets the distribution of CAD files over the internet, attempting to treat digital speech as a regulated weapon. Meanwhile, the FAA and TSA are fast-tracking rules to “normalize” drone operations, which includes vetting hobbyists through Level 3 Security Threat Assessments and criminalizing “unauthorized” flight paths. They see the writing on the wall: the cost of precision has collapsed, and their only response is to try and make the knowledge of it illegal.

Politicians love to stand behind bulletproof glass and tell us the Second Amendment is about “hunting” or “sporting purposes.” It’s a tired, historically illiterate lie. The Second Amendment was written to ensure that the people could maintain a parity of force with a standing army, which the Founders correctly viewed as a tool of tyranny. It wasn’t about shooting ducks; it was about ensuring that if a government decided to wage war on its own people, the people could hit back. Project Canard is the modern evolution of that principle, providing a low-cost solution for oppressed populations to defend their airspace against the very “peacekeeping” drones and jets that have spent decades slaughtering innocents under the guise of national security.

The hypocrisy of the State is on full display here. They will claim that a 3D-printed rocket is a “threat to national security” while they simultaneously ship billions in advanced weaponry to regimes that treat human rights like a suggestion. They tell us it’s illegal for a peaceful individual to possess the means of defense while they maintain a global network of “defense” labs dedicated to perfecting the art of mass murder. The non-aggression principle is simple: use of force is only justified in self-defense. By democratizing the tools of defense, projects like this make the cost of aggression—whether from a domestic tyrant or a foreign invader—too high to pay.

As this video goes viral, expect the digital book-burners to start scrubbing it from the web. They fear the informed, equipped individual more than any foreign adversary. But the signal is already out there, and once the knowledge of how to build a $96 interceptor is decentralized, it can’t be put back in the box. This is about more than just a hobbyist project; it’s a testament to the fact that when the people have access to the tools of liberty, the chains of the State start to look incredibly flimsy.

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