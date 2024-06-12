Deceased Dr Rashid Buttar accurately predicted death of CNN anchor Drew Griffin from C-19 “Vaccine” during interview.
Drew Griffin:"I'm vaccinated. You think there is a ticking time bomb in me and I'm going to die?" and yes he died within 2 years
by carltonsue
eceased Dr Rashid Buttar accurately predicted death of CNN anchor Drew Griffin during interview. Drew Griffin:"I'm vaccinated. You think there is a ticking time bomb in me and I'm going to die?" and yes he died within 2 years....while Dr Buttar was murdered.
I could literally cry over the loss of Dr Rushid Buttar. He was a stalwart and tireless truth teller. They got rid of him like they do all truth, just obliterate what they don't want people to hear so they don't get out of their mind control. I didn't hear of any acknowledgement from the truth movement of his passing. To me it was shocking. We lost a great man of our time.
Rest in peace Dr Buttar. ( was he doing edta? Does anyone know what happened?)