Debunking the False Political Hopium Paradigm with Indie Media Veterans
On August 4, 2024, veterans of indie media with combined experience totaling nearly 80 years came together to discuss the ramping up of political propaganda surrounding Donald Trump and the U.S. Presidential (s)election. They discuss the importance of understanding the divide and conquer tactics, 5th Generation Warfare, and the "Mainstream Alternative Media". The group also discusses some ideas for real solutions outside of the political puppet show.
Featuring:
James Corbett of the Corbett Report
Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media
Aaron and Melissa of Truthstream Media
Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond
Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network
5th gen warfare is real. Psyops are real. However, some of you sound like disinformation specialists pretending to be neutral.
Notice that women are taking a back seat still in having their say, in contributing their perspectibves for the new world? It's not enough to have one women (who usually is in the background and not listened to very much anyway). The ratios have to be around 50/50 (without being anal). All we every hear from is men's perspectives and this is what is killing us because we are already in a totally (predatory) male construct. Politics, money, concepts such as worship, hierarchy, ownership, connection to nature (and many others) come without the balanced view of the other side - the female side. Just notice the ratios of men speaking and women speaking and notice how women back down if they conflict with male tropes. Just notice. You'll be amazed at how overwhelming this pattern is. All it takes is for women to be invited to speak. Don't forget, men kept women out of everything and traumatized them to death. So it is going to take some repairing. But it won't be ugly, it will be beautiful. Women are the conduits to nature so we are really missing out not using the wisdom of women.