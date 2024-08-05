by Derrick Broze

On August 4, 2024, veterans of indie media with combined experience totaling nearly 80 years came together to discuss the ramping up of political propaganda surrounding Donald Trump and the U.S. Presidential (s)election. They discuss the importance of understanding the divide and conquer tactics, 5th Generation Warfare, and the "Mainstream Alternative Media". The group also discusses some ideas for real solutions outside of the political puppet show.

Featuring:

James Corbett of the Corbett Report

Dan Dicks of Press For Truth

Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media

Aaron and Melissa of Truthstream Media

Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond



Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network

