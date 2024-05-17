by 2Nd Smartest Guy In The World

The Great Awakening is well underway. More and more people are making the connections, and deducing the almost unbearable truth that the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are responsible for the unprecedented death and destruction all around us.

For all but the most brainwashed, it is becoming painfully clear that there is a global bioterror eugenics program underway, and so the death threats have commenced:

Well... it's happening... I was chatting with a friend of mine the other day, from small town Saskatchewan, and he said their local public health nurse has resigned due to death threats. Her father warned her not give the COVID shots, because, he said, "You don't know what's in them." But she was super pro vaccines, so she administered them left, right, and center, and contacted the seniors in her community to come in and "get vaccinated.” She was also somewhat infamous for administering immunizations at the school without parental consent. Well... since 2021, seniors in that small community have been dropping like flies and now, three years later, people are putting two and two together. And they are UPSET. Then I heard later, of pastors getting death threats for pushing the shot on their congregations for the same reason, so many deaths and side effects. As a side note: if your church is registered under the Canada Corporations Act, it is possible that your pastor or deacon was offered money, by the government to get as many parishioners jabbed up as possible. (If your church issues receipts for charitable donations, it's registered under the Canada Corporations Act, in case you're a church going individual and are wondering if this applies to your particular church.)

And now the rats are jumping ship, as well. Health Canada is now saying they were "not aware" that there was DNA in the COVID vaccines. I have a grade nine education and I "was aware' in 2020, already, that there was sketchy DNA in those shots. If I knew, they knew. And every day I hear of a fresh politician coming out and saying the whole COVID thing was handled wrong, and the vax pass was a bad idea, and they hadn't supported it from the get-go, and blah, blah, blah. To be clear, they knew EXACTLY what they were doing. Nobody who was pushing this agenda, masks, vaccines, lockdowns, etc. was in the dark. I believe there were unsuspecting individuals who got the shots who didn't know. But any health care professional, pastor, or politician who was pushing them, or any cop who was enforcing this crap, had been warned by somebody. Us "anit-vaxxers" have said enough; it's not our job to hold anybody accountable. But those of you who got it because of pressure from your doctor, your family member who is a nurse, your pastor, your boss, whoever. Hold those people accountable. This is a terrible, terrible thing that has been perpetrated on the world, and the spin off effects will go on for years. Never forget. I'm not saying don't forgive, but we cannot forget, or it WILL happen again. It will take on a different face, but it will happen again. Question everything.... — Sonya Wiebe

Hold everyone accountable indeed, from the useful idiot “vaccine” pushers on the ground, to the likes of Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci to the “vaccine” patent holders in the Intelligence Industrial Complex 4th Branch of Government, to the wholly captured illegitimate Federal government operating out of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. to BigPharma, the UN, WHO, WEF, CFR, and so on and so forth. Every single entity, org, agency, “nonprofit,” Mockingbird MSM outlet, and any and every single individual that pushed these deadly Modified mRNA “vaccines” must be held accountable: no one gets off for this transhumanist globopedo bioterrorism depopulation scheme, not even the most ignorant useful idiots such as the nurses, doctors, pastors, pharmacists, politicians, “news” anchors, teachers, CEOs, bureaucrats, et al.

The wheels of justice grind slowly, but it will only take but a few sparks of justness at the local level in places like Saskatchewan to eventually set off a global reckoning.

The world is finally waking up to the blatant bio-democide...

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

