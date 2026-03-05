by Harvey Geh

Chilling propaganda footage shows a seemingly endless network of tunnels holding rows of devastating bombs and terrifying Shahed drones.

Iran showcased its sprawling drone fleet in underground bunkersCredit: FARSNA/Telegram

A huge network of drones were seen in the clipCredit: FARSNA/Telegram

It comes amid mounting fears that the Gulf states, who are currently under Iranian fire amid the spiralling Middle East conflict, could run out of anti-drone weaponry.

US-backed Gulf countries have burned through their defensive stockpiles at breakneck speed amid waves of Iranian missiles and drones.

In the ominous clip, a ticking clock can be heard in the background as drone footage captures the extent of Iran‘s arsenal.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ bunker contains a huge picture of late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike on Saturday, overlooking the massive array of weapons.

Iranian flags can be seen hanging from the ceiling as lorries are also seen carrying Shahed drone launchers.

Shahed drones, which cost just tens of thousands to produce and take little time to manufacture, are also used by Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Israel made a bleak admission that Tehran still has a significant capacity to fire missiles at its enemies.

It also comes amid mounting fears that anti-drone tech is simply too expensive to last an extended military campaign.

For example, the American-made Patriot missiles can cost up to £3.75million to produce – and that’s without export costs.

On the other hand, a single deadly drone can be as cheap as £16,000 – meaning the Iranian regime’s attack campaign will be much easier to sustain.

THAAD missile batteries, another defensive system, can even be priced at up to £10million.

Amid Iran’s ongoing drone onslaught targeting US bases across the Gulf states, millions of dollars have been spent intercepting the strikes.

The United Arab Emirates at the time of investigating had shot down 92 per cent of the 541 projectiles fired its way – and this had reportedly cost them up to £567million.

Huge blast sparks fire at US Consulate in Dubai in suspected Iranian drone attackCredit: X

Chilling footage showed rows of munitionsCredit: FARSNA/Telegram

Interceptors can cost up to £3million to take down just one drone, reports say.

The Iranian regime on the other hand had spent as little as £8million on this fleet of drones targeted at the UAE.

Tehran is reportedly firing more than 2,500 drones a day, flooding air defences in a strategy designed to overwhelm them.

While most incoming projectiles have been shot down, a handful have slipped through – including a drone strike that rocked the US Consulate in Dubai.

A source told the Daily Mail: “At the current rates the supplies could run out within four days… The interceptors are being used at an unprecedented speed.”

Since the campaign began, the UAE says it has been targeted by around 200 ballistic missiles, eight cruise missiles and 689 drones.

Gulf states including UAE, pictured, are burning through air defence munitionsCredit: Reuters

Smoke rises after a strike on TehranCredit: AFP

While all missiles were intercepted, 44 drones still managed to strike the country, with Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar also facing heavy barrages.

As explosions ripple across the region, desperate Brits are racing to reach the first UK evacuation flight leaving Oman tonight.

A Government-chartered plane will depart Muscat International Airport at 11pm local time (7pm GMT), prioritising the most vulnerable passengers.

British nationals, their partners and children under 18 with valid travel documents are eligible.

But the Foreign Office warned people not to turn up unless contacted directly.

The scramble comes after around 130,000 Brits registered as stranded in the Gulf as airspace closures cripple travel.

More than 11,000 commercial flights have been cancelled, disrupting journeys for roughly one million people.

Panicked expats have been driving across the desert from Dubai to neighbouring Oman or Saudi Arabia in a bid to escape.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told MPs the “safety and security” of British nationals was the Government’s “top priority”.

Airlines are now rushing to restart limited routes out of the region

Smoke rises at an oil refinery in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, after an Iranian strikeCredit: Reuters

