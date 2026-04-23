The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1h

Why am I the only one writing for the last 6 years... warning people about exactly that...

Worse... you don't even know because what they have up their sleeves.... you wouldn't even believe.

I write for the last 6 years the AI WAR CHRONICLES.

All Articles in Reverse Order.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-war-chronicles

If you want to know about that... read them.

From NEURAL LACE to STARLINK.

Because without DATA CONNECTIVITY... AI don't work.

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