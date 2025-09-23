Please share this so that it might eventually reach him, and along the way, wake many people up, saving many lives.

This was the live-stream announcement today September 22, 2025:

Trump recommended

Avoid vaccines with (neurotoxic) aluminum and mercury and that they are trying to take them out of the injections

Avoid Hepatitis B vaccine until 12 years-old because it’s a sexually transmitted infection and newborns don’t have sex!

Avoid the MMR vaccine and take them separately (one for measles, one for mumps and another for rubella, but in different doctor visits)

At least, space vaccines along years, never all in one visit, considering it’s 80 immunizations

Avoid Tylenol during pregnancy and breastfeeding and giving it to the baby

Note: Tylenol is acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, is a non-opioid analgesic and antipyretic agent used to treat fever and mild to moderate pain. It is available over-the-counter under various brand names, including Tylenol and Panadol. Also, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDS), such as ibuprofen (Advil) and aspirin, can cause reduced blood flow, heart problems, and kidney problems in the unborn child.

Trump recalled the case of a mother losing his wonderful boy to autism the day after a vaccine followed by a very high fever (typical vax autism regression).

Trump refused to answer the question of a CNN reporter: “Not CNN, you are fake news” =)

Trump said that:

Autism went from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 10 in California (1000x!).

Cuba has less autism because they take less Tylenol (true, they have half the USA rate).

The Amish don’t have autism (true).

He believes in vaccines.

He’s still proud of Operation Warp Speed COVID vaccines.

Open letter to Robert Kennedy Jr.

Thank God for all the good things you did, but it’s clearly not enough.

You were sworn in on February 13, 2025, 7 months ago.

You’ve spent millions of dollars.

All you did was point to Tylenol as the main cause for autism and that the only action to improve symptoms of autism, it is to take leucovorin (folinic acid, vitamin B9) and wait for more studies?

We know that:

You know how lethal and maiming those weaponized injections are: we’ve read your books.

You are surrounded by wolves in sheep’s clothing, like Dr. Oz.

You are playing 5D chess on a tight rope.

You are not allowed to do anything controversial without Trump’ support and that, because he still wants his re-election, meaning, he still cares for Big Pharma funding and Vax-votes.

If Trump fires you, or you are impeached, your political career is practically over. Who else is going to MAHA?

Yet, there are so many things you could have done and should still do:

Ban abortion drugs, not only because of the babies, but of the risk for the mothers. Mandate prolife messages in pregnancy test package inserts, including the baby’s uninterrupted development since conception and help available to vulnerable mothers. Create a daily live-streamed press conference, where peer reviewed studies are presented, and the vaccine injured tell their stories. Show magnetism after vaccination live. Have the COVID haccines analyzed, maintaining chain of custody, by several labs and research centers, for plasmid DNA, Graphene Oxide, lanthanides, micro-routers, etc. With blood analysis show how the haccinated are still producing vax spike protein, which is different from the COVID one. Ban PCR as a diagnostic test to determine spreading potential. Publicly expose the PCR-fraud to prevent future PLANdemics. Publish protocols to treat the vaccine injured and other diseases (like the FLCCC/AMA ones) Remove liability protection to all Pharmaceutical companies, especially for all those products approved without proper independent conflict-free studies. Establish that it’s them, never the injured, who have to prove that there’s no link between the injection and the injury. Grant generous compensations to the vaccine injured, paid by the vaccine manufacturers. Open all adverse event reporting databases to the public so that anyone could study the anonymized data, including brand and vial data: Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) Defense Medical Surveillance System (DMSS) and its Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) Vaccine Adverse Event Clinical System (VAECS) Mandate vaccine adverse event reporting, which currently is about 1% of total cases because it is a voluntary system. Guarantee database integrity with open logs, and severe punishment (fines and imprisonment) to those manipulating data, as previously detected: they are messing with public health policy, lives are at stake for wrong or partial information. Showcase the science debunking the COVID response narrative: haccines, lockdowns, masking, social distancing. Create a research fund, where organizations representing the vax injured define grants: Childrens’ Health Defense, ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network), National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), etc. Favor studies comparing the injected with the unhaxxed. Exclude grants to any organization involved in the anti-scientific support of the COVID response narrative. Publicly shame and prosecute Dr. Fauci and his gang of criminals (Biden’s Presidential pardon is void) Remove COVID lethal injections from the market. Ban mRNA haccine tech. Replace vaccines with widespread availability of cheap monoclonal antibodies or immunoglobulins. Denounce the PREP act. Allow ivermectin, HCQ, nitazoxanide, fenbendazole, mebendazole, Chlorine dioxide, as over the counter drugs without needing prescription. Fully enable alternative schools of medicine (integrative, Chinese, Indian, African, accupuncture, etc.), allowing medical insurance. Enforce real informed consent for every single medication and treatments including risks, numbers and percentages for each adverse event. Why not mandating signed informed consent e-forms, after the prescribing doctor reads and explains to the patient, all the adverse events in the package leaflet, with mandated follow up of those symptoms and VAERS updating? Publish the study and the official transcription of the conspiracy vax meeting about Hep B vaccine, that you denounced. If all erased, why not denouncing the vanishing and redoing exactly that same study and a public inquiry or subpoena of those in that meeting? Make the CDC publish the study whistle-blowed by Dr. Thompson (repeated by Dr Brian Hooker). On March 10, 2025, you directed the FDA to explore eliminating the "self-affirmed" Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) pathway for food ingredients, a loophole that let companies add new chemicals and ingredients with potentially unknown safety data, instead of publicly notifying the FDA of new ingredients and supporting safety data before market entry: why is there no resolution and why did you leave out medicines? Aren't approval studies directly designed, paid and processed by the manufacturer a kind of self-affirmation with conflict of interest? Wouldn’t it be better that Pharmaceutical companies contribute to a research fund run by Government, leaving all of those roles to the FDA, so it could guide multiple studies by multiple institutions and non profits without conflict of interest? Review the safety of aspartame and ban it. Also for statins, drugs similar to Vioxx, psychiatric drugs, etc. And there are many other ideas people will add in the comments section of this article.

We appreciate all your efforts. Lives are at stake. Time doesn’t mean money but lives.

We’ll keep praying for you and your team!

HHS published: “Following the label update for ASD, state Medicaid programs will be able to cover leucovorin for the indication of ASD, in partnership with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

NIH will launch confirmatory trials and new research into the impact of leucovorin including safety studies (are you kidding? it’s vitamin B9!)

While promising, it is important to note that leucovorin is not a cure for ASD and may only lead to improvements in speech-related deficits for a subset of children with ASD.”

ASD: not a diagnosis epidemic

Kennedy answered that the rise of the autism rate isn’t due to a change in diagnostic-criteria epidemic, and that it can be proven with common sense, because people older than 50 don’t have deep autism (non-verbal, head banging, etc.) and there are dozens of studies proving it’s not only about better diagnostics tools for children. He cited the UC Davis M.I.N.D. Institute, which has investigated the increase in autism diagnoses and found that it cannot be explained by changes in diagnosis and counting alone.

Here’s a quick glance:

Byrd, R. S., Sage, J., Keyzer, J., Stephens, B., Wiggins, L. D., Lee, L. C., ... & Schendel, D. E. (2002). Report to the legislature on the principal findings from the epidemiology of autism in California: A comprehensive pilot study. UC Davis M.I.N.D. Institute. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2002/10/021018081039.htm

Hertz-Picciotto, I., Croen, L. A., Hansen, R., Jones, C. R., van de Water, J., & Pessah, I. N. (2006). The CHARGE study: An epidemiologic investigation of genetic and environmental factors contributing to autism. Environmental Health Perspectives, 114(7), 1119–1125. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.8483

King, M., & Bearman, P. S. (2009). Diagnostic change and the increased prevalence of autism. International Journal of Epidemiology, 38(5), 1224–1234. https://doi.org/10.1093/ije/dyp261

Hertz-Picciotto, I., & Delwiche, L. (2009). The rise in autism and the role of age at diagnosis. Epidemiology, 20(1), 84–90. https://doi.org/10.1097/EDE.0b013e3181902d15

Hertz-Picciotto, I., Schmidt, R. J., & Krakowiak, P. (2018). Understanding environmental contributions to autism: Causal concepts and the state of science. Autism research : official journal of the International Society for Autism Research, 11(4), 554–586. https://doi.org/10.1002/aur.1938

And there are hundreds more, for example:

Twin and Heritability Studies

Hallmayer, J., Cleveland, S., Torres, A., Phillips, J., Cohen, B., Torigoe, T., ... & Risch, N. (2011). Genetic heritability and shared environmental factors among twin pairs with autism. Archives of General Psychiatry, 68(11), 1095-1102. https://doi.org/10.1001/archgenpsychiatry.2011.76

Sandin, S., Lichtenstein, P., Kuja-Halkola, R., Hultman, C., Larsson, H., & Reichenberg, A. (2017). The heritability of autism spectrum disorder. JAMA, 318(12), 1182-1184. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.2017.12141

De novo mutations after birth

(not inherited but environmental, mostly vax autism)

Deisher, T. A., Doan, N. V., Omaiye, A., Koyama, K., & Mann, S. (2014). Impact of environmental factors on the prevalence of autistic disorder after 1979. Journal of Public Health and Epidemiology, 6(9), 271-284. https://doi.org/10.5897/JPHE2014.0649

Sanders, S. J., Murtha, M. T., Gupta, A. R., Murdoch, J. D., Raubeson, M. J., Willsey, A. J., Ercan-Sencicek, A. G., DiLullo, N. M., Parikshak, N. N., Stein, J. L., Walker, M. F., Ober, G. T., Teran, N. A., Song, Y., El-Fishawy, P., Murtha, R. C., Choi, M., Overton, J. D., Bjornson, R. D., Carriero, N. J., … State, M. W. (2012). De novo mutations revealed by whole-exome sequencing are strongly associated with autism. Nature, 485(7397), 237–241. https://doi.org/10.1038/nature10945

O'Roak, B. J., Vives, L., Girirajan, S., Karakoc, E., Krumm, N., Coe, B. P., Levy, R., Ko, A., Lee, C., Smith, J. D., Turner, E. H., Stanaway, I. B., Vernot, B., Malig, M., Baker, C., Reilly, B., Akey, J. M., Borenstein, E., Rieder, M. J., Nickerson, D. A., … Eichler, E. E. (2012). Sporadic autism exomes reveal a highly interconnected protein network of de novo mutations. Nature, 485(7397), 246–250. https://doi.org/10.1038/nature10989

Wang, T., Guo, H., Xiong, B., Stessman, H. A., Wu, H., Coe, B. P., Turner, T. N., Liu, Y., Zhao, W., Hoekzema, K., Vives, L., Xia, L., Tang, M., Ou, J., Chen, B., Shen, Y., Xun, G., Long, M., Lin, J., Kronenberg, Z. N., … Eichler, E. E. (2016). De novo genic mutations among a Chinese autism spectrum disorder cohort. Nature communications, 7, 13316. https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms13316

Environmental Factor Studies

Modabbernia, A., Velthorst, E., & Reichenberg, A. (2017). Environmental risk factors for autism: An evidence-based review of systematic reviews and meta-analyses. Molecular Autism, 8, 13. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13229-017-0121-4

Bölte, S., Girdler, S., & Marschik, P. B. (2019). The contribution of environmental exposure to the etiology of autism spectrum disorder. Cellular and molecular life sciences : CMLS, 76(7), 1275–1297. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00018-018-2988-4

Oommen, A., AlOmar, R. S., Osman, A. A., & Aljofi, H. E. (2018). Role of environmental factors in autism spectrum disorders in Saudi children aged 3-10 years in the Northern and Eastern regions of Saudi Arabia. Neurosciences (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), 23(4), 286–291. https://doi.org/10.17712/nsj.2018.4.20180170

Gene-Environment Interaction Studies

Tordjman, S., Somogyi, E., Coulon, N., Kermarrec, S., Cohen, D., Bronsard, G., ... & Xavier, J. (2014). Gene × environment interactions in autism spectrum disorders: Role of epigenetic mechanisms. Frontiers in Psychiatry, 5, 53. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2014.00053

Karimi, P., Kamali, E., Mousavi, S. M., & Karahmadi, M. (2017). Environmental factors influencing the risk of autism. Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, 22, 27. https://doi.org/10.4103/1735-1995.200272

Meta-Analyses on Environmental Risk Factors

Wan, H., Zhang, C., Li, H., Luan, S., & Liu, C. (2018). Association of maternal diabetes with autism spectrum disorders in offspring: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Medicine, 97(2), e9438. https://doi.org/10.1097/MD.0000000000009438

Rai, D., Lee, B. K., Dalman, C., Golding, J., Lewis, G., & Magnusson, C. (2013). Parental depression, maternal antidepressant use during pregnancy, and risk of autism spectrum disorders: Population based case-control study. BMJ, 346, f2059. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.f2059

Continue reading...

