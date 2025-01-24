by Natural News, S.D. Wells

Widespread Glyphosate Use Unrecognized: Most Americans are unaware that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup, is commonly used as a pre-harvest tool on various crops, including wheat, oats, rye, barley, and beans, to speed up the drying process and prevent mold and mildew in the silos.

Health and Environmental Concerns: Glyphosate has been classified as a probable carcinogen by the World Health Organization, with studies showing it can cause birth defects, disrupt endocrine systems, damage gut bacteria, and cause DNA damage. The pre-harvest application of glyphosate raises serious concerns about the presence of residues in food products and their potential health impacts.

Global Spread of Desiccation Practice: The practice of using glyphosate as a desiccant originated in Scotland in the 1980s and has since spread globally, particularly in regions with wetter climates like the Upper Midwest of the United States and provinces in Canada. This practice has become widespread in the agricultural industry despite concerns over its health effects.

Most Americans are completely unaware of the widespread use of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer, as a pre-harvest tool on various crops. This practice, known as desiccation, is raising serious concerns over the potential health impacts of glyphosate residues in food products.

Glyphosate, long criticized for its potential cancer-causing properties, has been classified as a probable carcinogen by the World Health Organization. In addition to its carcinogenic effects, studies have shown that glyphosate acts as an endocrine disruptor and can severely damage beneficial gut bacteria, DNA, and even cause birth defects in animals (remember that humans are animals too).

The alarming reality, however, is that farmers often spray glyphosate on crops such as wheat, oats, rye, barley, and beans right before harvest. This practice, which originated in Scotland in the 1980s, has since spread globally, particularly in regions with wetter climates like the Upper Midwest of the United States and provinces in Canada.

The primary goal is to speed up the drying process, enabling earlier harvesting plus preventing mold and mildew in the silos. This practice, known as desiccation, is raising serious concerns about the potential health impacts of glyphosate residues in food products. Who cares about human health and if babies get birth defects from it, right? It’s all about the bottom line and profits when it comes to corporate food in America.

Glyphosate sprayed on crops before harvest can cause birth defects in human babies and many types of cancer in children, teens, and adults

Charles Benbrook, a renowned agricultural expert, recently shared his thoughts on the widespread use of glyphosate as a pre-harvest tool on various crops. The revelation has sent shockwaves through the agricultural and health communities, raising serious concerns about the potential health impacts of glyphosate residues in food products.

In response to the mounting concerns over the escalating use of glyphosate, particularly as a pre-harvest tool on various crops, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced that it would begin testing foods for glyphosate residues.

The study, which was conducted by Charles Benbrook, revealed that a large portion of edible beans grown in Washington and Idaho are desiccated with glyphosate right before harvest. This practice, which is widely used in the agricultural industry, has raised serious concerns about the potential health impacts of glyphosate residues in food products.

Glyphosate was also revealed to cause horrific tumors the size of golf balls in laboratory rats that were given relative amounts in their water for a couple months. The female rats died within two to three months when their average lifespan is actually two years. Consider glyphosate as another depopulation chemical in this regard, and that’s one of the reasons Monsanto (now owned by Bayer) sprays it on all the GMO-glyphosate-resistant crops they can, and as much as possible. It gets in all the water also, so you better have a good water filter that filters it out. Check out a Berkey.

Remember, these crops are engineered with a genetic makeup that keeps them from dying from the toxic herbicide, while the humans that eat it suffer all the horrific health consequences. No American medical doctors talk about this when their patients are diagnosed with cancer. Have you ever heard any MD say the word glyphosate? Probably not.

Now watch this video about glyphosate and decide whether you will continue eating conventional (non-organic) foods that contain this weed killer:

Tune your food news frequency to FoodSupply.news and get updates on more toxic foods that are loaded with glyphosate and other deadly carcinogenic pesticides and herbicides.

